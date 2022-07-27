New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to the Justice Department, the co-owner of the San Diego-based Girlsdoporn website forced nearly a hundred young women to film explicit videos after promising that the videos they posted online would not be shared.

New Zealander Matthew Isaac Wolfe, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, as well as conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, which carries a life sentence.

“This crime had a devastating impact on the victims,” ​​U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement Tuesday. “We will bring justice to human trafficking victims in the hope that it will help them reclaim their lives and let go of the pain of this past experience.”

Wolf admitted to coercing “models” between the ages of 18 and 23 into making videos, which would not be shared in the United States, and then posting them on the US website Girlsdoporn for public viewing. He also said he trained the cameraman and co-defendant Theodore Gee on how to shoot the videos — the training included a lesson on how to tell the women in the videos that they would not be posted on the Internet.

On top of all that, Wolfe admitted that Girlsdoporn co-owner Michael James Pratt, 39, who authorities are still looking for, ran a website called pornwikileaks.com that identified some of the women’s filmed information and social media accounts. The website was dedicated to “revealing” the true identities of the women appearing in those sex videos, which “caused victims to suffer severe harassment,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Despite knowing about PornWikiLeaks.com and its purpose, Wolf assured the women that their identities would not be revealed.

Even after Wolf became aware of this, he and others continued to assure potential models that no one would ever find out about their video shoot or learn their identities.

“Wolf lied to and preyed on vulnerable young women, subjecting them to years of constant harassment, fear and emotional distress,” Stacey Moy, special agent in charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office, said in a statement. “Identifying, investigating and apprehending sex trafficking offenders is a critical part of our mission. We will continue to work with our partners every day to hold these offenders accountable for their crimes.”

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for Pratt’s arrest. According to the DOJ, the fugitive is charged not only with coercion, fraud and coercive sex trafficking, but also with the production of child pornography and sex trafficking, fraud and coercion of a minor.

Pratt, who is also from New Zealand, is accused of participating in a conspiracy to recruit young women and girls to engage in commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud and coercion. He did so by telling women and girls to pay $3,000 to $5,000 for a day of pornographic video shoots. In some instances, however, Pratt and his assistants apparently locked women in rooms until videotaped and forced some women to perform sexual acts that they initially denied, according to the FBI.

Pratt is alleged to have made $17 million from his sex trafficking schemes.

According to the FBI, the 39-year-old has ties to or may visit New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Singapore, Japan, Chile, Croatia and France.

“We believe he’s still victimizing others. And that’s why we think it’s important to get him off the street,” Special Agent William McNamara of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office said in an October 2021 statement, adding that authorities believe people are “helping the fugitive.” .