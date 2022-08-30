New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The pastor of a Texas church was placed on a leave of absence Sunday after he told his congregation that he had messaged a woman who was not his wife in a way that was “insecure and stupid.”

Matt Chandler, lead pastor of The Village Church in Dallas, said the messages were not sexual or romantic, but church elders determined that Chandler “did not use language appropriate for a pastor, and did not model the behavior we expect from him,” the church statement said. Chandler’s absence comes as the large Southern Baptist community struggles to deal with allegations of sexual abuse.

Chandler, 48, says the incident began when a woman approached him in the church lobby to confront him about messages he had sent to a friend on Instagram.

Chandler said the messages came with the full knowledge of him and the woman’s partner, prompting the church to hire an outside law firm to audit Chandler’s online activities.

Church leaders said Chandler had failed to meet biblical standards of blasphemy after the investigation, but he was not disqualified from leadership positions.

The Village Church hired the Castañeda & Heidelman law firm to investigate. The church has declined to provide a copy of the firm’s report to the congregation, saying the woman asked for her privacy.

“Matt will spend his time off from the pulpit focusing on his development with elders and time under the guidance of outside advisors,” the church told the New York Times. “He will also continue to perform limited administrative leadership duties.”

The village church meets about 4,500 members every Sunday.