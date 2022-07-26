Pope’s apology fails to recognize church’s role as ‘co-author’ of dark chapter: Murray Sinclair

A former Manitoba senator who chaired Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission says there is a “deep hole” in Pope Francis’s apology on Monday for the role of Catholics in Canada’s boarding school system.

Murray Sinclair says the historic apology, while meaningful for many boarding school survivors and their families, fell short of Call to Action 58 in the final report.

He specifically urged the Pope to apologize “for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous, Inuit and Métis children in Catholic boarding schools.”

In a written statement on Tuesday, Sinclair said the intention was for survivors to hear not only remorse, but an acknowledgment of responsibility for what they had to go through at the hands of the church and other institutions.

While he called it a “historic apology”, he said the Pope’s statement “left a deep gap in recognizing the church’s full role in the boarding school system by placing the blame on individual members of the church.”

Pope Francis apologized on Monday in Alberta at the site of the former Ermineskin boarding school, one of the largest in Canada, as he began what he called his “penitent pilgrimage.”

Pope Francis bows his head during a service at First Nations Sacred Heart Church in Edmonton on Monday as part of his papal visit to Canada. He apologized for the role of many Christians in boarding schools, which is not enough, Sinclair says. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

“I apologize in particular for the way in which many members of the church and religious communities collaborated, not least because of their indifference, in the projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of the time, which culminated in the boarding school system “, – he said.

Sinclair said it was important to emphasize that the Catholic Church was not just an agent of the state, but “a leading contributor to the darkest chapters in the nation’s history.”

Sinclair says that Catholic leaders, who were guided by the Doctrine of Discovery — a 15th-century papal edict that justified colonial expansion by allowing Europeans to claim indigenous lands as their own — as well as other church beliefs and policies enabled the Canadian government and pushed it to continue its work to commit what the TRC called cultural genocide against the indigenous peoples of Canada.

According to him, this was often “not just cooperation, but incitement”.

“There are clear examples in our history where the Church has called on the Government of Canada to be more aggressive and bold in its work to destroy indigenous culture, traditional customs and beliefs,” Sinclair said in a statement.

“This was more than the work of a few bad actors — it was a concerted institutional effort to remove children from their families and cultures, all in the name of Christian supremacy.”

It’s time to act

Sinclair says reconciliation requires action, and the Catholic Church must work to restore the culture, beliefs and traditions destroyed by assimilation.

“It’s not enough for the children and descendants of survivors that you stop bullying them,” he said. Rather, the church should help them recover and “and make a commitment never to do that again.”

Fort Alexander boarding school students and staff are shown in a file photo. Sinclair says there are clear examples in Canadian history where the church has urged the Canadian government to be more aggressive in its work to destroy indigenous culture, traditional customs and beliefs. (archive of the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission)

The Pope will continue his pilgrimage for a week to meet with Indigenous, Métis and Inuit survivors in Quebec and Nunavut. Sinclair hopes the pontiff will take his words to heart.

“There is a better path that the church – and all Canadians – can truly follow: take responsibility for past actions and resolve to do more on this path of reconciliation.”

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counseling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.