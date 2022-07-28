type here...
CANADA Pope urges Catholic communities to promote indigenous culture 'in...
CANADA

Pope urges Catholic communities to promote indigenous culture ‘in the spirit’ of UNDRIP

Pope Francis and Governor General Mary Simon (right) arrive at the Citadel during their papal visit to Canada in Quebec on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Hundreds of people lined the streets from Jean Lesage International Airport to the Plains of Abraham, hoping to see Pope Francis when he arrived in Quebec on Wednesday.

This is the fourth day of his visit to Canada, which he calls a pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope.

After meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he delivered a public address at the Citadel, a fortress overlooking the plains and the St. Lawrence River that borders the old city.

In it, he expressed feelings of “deep shame and sadness” as he did two days before the survivors of the boarding school in Masquatsis, Alta, and repeated his plea for forgiveness “for the wrong done by so many Christians to the indigenous peoples.”

“I think first of all of assimilation and enfranchisement policies, including the boarding school system, which has harmed many indigenous families by undermining their language, culture and worldview,” he said.

“This deplorable system promoted by the authorities of the time, which separated many children from their families, involved various local Catholic institutions.”

Ceremony postponed

The papal plane landed shortly before 3:00 pm ET. A small group of Quebec and First Nations leaders, as well as boarding school survivors, greeted him before he was taken by motorcade to the Citadel, where a welcome ceremony took place. A charter flight carrying guests and media from Edmonton Airport was delayed, causing the official ceremony to be rescheduled by an hour.

Pope Francis is greeted by Raymond Gros-Louis of the Huron Vendat Nation (right) at the Citadel in Quebec on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

In speeches at the Citadel, both Simon and Trudeau reflected on the events of the week.

“You have learned about abuses at boarding schools that have led to cultural destruction, loss of life and permanent trauma endured by indigenous people in every region of this country,” Trudeau said.

“As Your Holiness said, asking for forgiveness is not the end of the matter, it is the starting point, the first step.”

Simon said it is “our collective duty” to remember what happened at boarding schools, “to tell the stories of survivors and those who never returned home, and to support and care for those who did.”

“Support in terms of mental health resources. Helping families discover the true fate of those who never returned home. And concern for indigenous peoples who need time and space to understand what this visit means to them and what the next steps should be. .”

UNDRIP support

In his address, the Pope said that the local Catholic communities are committed to promoting the culture, customs, languages ​​and educational processes of indigenous peoples “in the spirit” of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Pope Francis, Governor General Mary Simon (left) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) arrive at the Citadel in Quebec on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

In its 94 calls to action, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called on all churches involved in the boarding school issue to “officially adopt and abide by the principles, norms and standards of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a foundation”. for reconciliation”, including “respect for the right of indigenous peoples to self-determination in spiritual matters”.

  • “I’ve been waiting for this apology for 50 years,” the boarding school survivor says Pope’s statement.
  • Pope acknowledges need for ‘concrete action’ to improve relations with indigenous peoples

Paying tribute to the Haudenosaunee Seven Generations Principle, which teaches that decisions made today should influence the next seven generations, the Pope said: “We must be able to look seven generations ahead, as the indigenous wisdom tradition teaches, and not our immediate convenience. , for the next election, or the support of this or that lobby,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of protecting the environment, family, multiculturalism and acceptance of Ukrainian and Afghan migrants.

“Indigenous peoples have a lot to teach us about caring for and protecting families,” he said.

“Let the grievances endured by indigenous peoples serve as a warning to us today that the concern for the family and its rights is not neglected for the sake of greater productivity and self-interest.”

- Advertisement -

