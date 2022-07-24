Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

The Catholic Church operated 60 to 70 percent of the approximately 130 boarding schools under contract to the government. However, the Vatican has repeatedly resisted the pope’s calls for an apology over the years.

That changed this year after a delegation representing Canada’s three largest indigenous groups traveled to the Vatican in March to again demand an apology from Canada. The pope, who apologized in the Vatican, expressing “sorrow and shame” for the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, agreed to apologize in Canada as well.

The main purpose of the Pope’s visit is “healing and reconciliation,” he said last Sunday, with Canada’s indigenous communities. But Francis’ trip comes at a time when the church is struggling to stay relevant to its other Canadian followers.

Catholics remain the largest religious group in this predominantly Christian country, with about 38 percent of Canadians identifying as Catholic. Unlike some Protestant denominations, which are in free fall, the proportion of people identifying as Catholic has dropped slightly from 43 percent in 1951. In a country with high levels of immigration, people who identify as Catholics make up the largest group of newcomers. .

But the number of Catholics who actively practice their faith has fallen substantially in recent decades, according to polls, especially in the province of Quebec, where the church was once a powerful political force, but the sale of unused churches is widespread.

For Francis, the six-day trip will mark the end of a long drought. It will be his first trip from Rome since April, when he spent a weekend in Malta, where he called for better treatment of migrants.