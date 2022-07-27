Pope Francis will arrive in Quebec on Wednesday afternoon

Pope Francis is due to arrive in Quebec today as part of his ongoing “pilgrimage of repentance” for reconciliation and healing between the Roman Catholic Church and boarding school survivors in Canada.

He will be in the Quebec area until Friday on a week-long trip to Canada before making the last leg of the trip to Iqaluit.

The Pope is due to arrive in Quebec around 3:00 pm at Jean Lesage International Airport. Those who want to catch a glimpse of the pontiff during his trip to Old Quebec can stop at Rue de l’Airport or the Grande Alley by the Plains of Abraham from Bougainville Avenue to the Citadel.

From there, the Pope is expected to head to the Citadel, where he will meet with Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before he prepares his address to the public.

The address will be broadcast at 4:45 pm on giant screens in front of the crowd in the Plains of Abraham. The screens will be located behind the Quebec Military Arena and in front of National Museum of Fine Arts of Quebec.

Sites on the plains can host up to 160,000 people.

Pope Francis is then expected to take the Popemobile to the plains along Avenue George VI East before his convoy heads towards the Archdiocese of Quebec, near the Château Frontenac Hotel.

Musical performances by Indigenous, Inuit and Quebecer artists will also take place on the Plains from 1:30 pm and are expected to run until 7:00 pm.

A group of 13 boarding school survivors are due to arrive in the Plains on Wednesday after a seven-day, 275-kilometer walk from the Innu community of Mashtuyatsh in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Once there, they will talk about their experiences on stage.

The community is home to Quebec’s last boarding school, Pointe Bleu, which closed in 1991. The survivors come from the Innu, Anishinabe, Naskapi, Wendat, and Atikamek peoples.

Hundreds of people flock to Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica ahead of Pope’s visit

On Thursday, the Pope will celebrate mass at 10:00 a.m. at the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica, about 30 kilometers northeast of Quebec.

Hundreds of indigenous members and delegates visited the basilica on Tuesday morning for the Catholic feast of St. Anne. Every summer hundreds of people come to Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré for the pilgrimage, this year even more people are busy with the upcoming mass.

Florence Penashio was at the basilica with her 94-year-old grandmother Mary Audel Penashio and says she is making the pilgrimage for the third time.

Florence Penashiou’s 94-year-old grandmother, Mary Odele Penashyu, made the annual summer pilgrimage many times. (Sandra Hercegova/CBC)

“I hope everyone will just forgive each other, forgive each other and love each other like Jesus said,” said Penashou, who came with her grandmother from Seshatshiou, the Netherlands.

“I am so happy that I am here that God gave me the chance to be here with my grandmother,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“For me, this means that he wants to reconcile, restore what was broken and apologize to the indigenous people,” she added.

Joe Pistitute said it was important for him to attend mass on Tuesday because he was not sure how much longer he would be here. He is in Quebec for medical care after a stroke and a broken leg.

Joe Pistitute is willing to hear what the Pope has to say, but said he didn’t have high hopes. (Sandra Hercegova/CBC)

“I want to see what he will do for the people,” said Pistitut from the Kawawachimah tribe, about 15 kilometers northeast of Schaefferville, Kwe. But he said he didn’t have high hopes.

“We lost very little as a people,” he said. “I just want to pray for my people and the people I’ve lost, my parents and grandparents, that’s why I came here.”

Mass on Thursday will be held in Spanish, the Pope’s native language, with English and French subtitles on outdoor screens. People can also watch Mass on the website of the Pope’s visit, which will be broadcast live in 12 indigenous languages.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.