Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize for indigenous abuses at Catholic residential schools

(CNN)Pope Francis left Edmonton on Sunday for a week-long trip to Rome. CanadaWhere he is willing to apologize for the role of the Catholic Church Abuse of Canadian Indigenous Children In residential schools.
The Vatican has called the trip a “penitential pilgrimage,” and the pope will be welcomed in Edmonton on Sunday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Governor General Mary Simon.
While in the country they will meet with indigenous groups and look into the scandal of abuse and erasure of indigenous culture in the country’s residential schools.
Indigenous leaders have apologized to the pope for decades of harm done to indigenous children. last year, Hundreds of unmarked graves Based on former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 Indigenous children died from neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of them run by the Catholic Church.
In April, the Pope told local leaders at the Vatican that “most Catholics, especially those with educational responsibilities, have been hurt by all this, they are saddened and ashamed of the abuses and abuses that are happening to you. The lack of respect for your identity, your culture and your spiritual values.” .”
During the visit, the Pope will also visit Quebec, the capital of Canada’s Nunavut province, and Iqaluit. He will be accompanied by two Canadian cardinals throughout his visit, Cardinal Mark Ouellet and Cardinal Michael Czerny.
Francis, 85, had his tour of Africa canceled earlier this month due to knee problems.
He said in an interview with Reuters that he still intends to visit Russia After the country’s invasion of Ukraine, however, he has been criticized for prioritizing that destination over visiting Ukraine and partially blaming NATO for Russia’s invasion.
“I want to go, it’s possible that I can manage to go to Ukraine. First to go to Russia to try to help, but I want to go to both capitals,” Francis said.
In a June interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa, Francis said the war was “probably either provoked or not prevented.”
Pope Francis said that before Russia invaded Ukraine he met with “heads of state” who were “very concerned about how NATO is going.”