Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize for indigenous abuses at Catholic residential schools

(CNN) Pope Francis left Edmonton on Sunday for a week-long trip to Rome. CanadaWhere he is willing to apologize for the role of the Catholic Church Abuse of Canadian Indigenous Children In residential schools.

The Vatican has called the trip a “penitential pilgrimage,” and the pope will be welcomed in Edmonton on Sunday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Governor General Mary Simon.

While in the country they will meet with indigenous groups and look into the scandal of abuse and erasure of indigenous culture in the country’s residential schools.

Indigenous leaders have apologized to the pope for decades of harm done to indigenous children. last year, Hundreds of unmarked graves Based on former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 Indigenous children died from neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of them run by the Catholic Church.

