Pope Francis will arrive in Canada on Sunday to apologize for the historic abuse of indigenous children by leaders of Catholic-run residential schools.

He is scheduled to land in Alberta at 11:20 a.m. on what he calls a “pilgrimage of penance.” Francis will make two more stops in Canada, including visits to Quebec City and Iqaluit.

According to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, organizers of the trip, free tickets for the event were claimed soon after they were made available.

Thousands of tickets were reserved for indigenous survivors of residential schools. Indigenous leaders from Treaty 6, where Francis is visiting in Alberta, said they have been overwhelmed by requests from survivors who want to attend the event.

Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many children are accused of being starved, beaten and sexually abused.

Canadian leaders have been aware of scores of children dying in schools since 1907, but the incidents gained more attention after last year’s discovery of unmarked graves in or near former residential schools.

Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in schools earlier this year when indigenous representatives visited the Vatican before traveling to Canada.

But some survivors and indigenous leaders say an apology isn’t enough.

Demands include financial reparations, the return of indigenous artifacts, the release of school records, support for the extradition of accused abusers, and the repeal of a 15th-century doctrine that protected colonial dispossession of indigenous peoples through a papal bull. .

Reuters contributed to this report.