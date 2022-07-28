type here...
CANADA

Pope Francis to celebrate Mass outside of Quebec on the second day of his visit to the province

On Thursday, people gathered outside the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica, where Pope Francis will celebrate mass at 10:00 am. (Raphael Beaumont-Drouin/Radio Canada)

After giving a speech calling for unity and healing at the Citadel in Quebec on Wednesday evening, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass at the Basilica this morning in front of an audience of 2,000 people.

The mass will be broadcast on large screens outside the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica and on the plains of Abraham at 10:00 am, as well as in a number of cinemas in the province.

The basilica, a national shrine with high vaulted ceilings, is located near the banks of the Saint Lawrence River, 35 km northwest of Quebec.

Saint Anne, the grandmother of Jesus in religious tradition, is of particular importance to Innu communities because grandmothers often carry messages between households, says André Paul, an Innu from Pessamit on the North Coast of Quebec who has volunteered at the basilica for almost 30 years. years.

Pope Francis acknowledged the importance of St. Anne in his pilgrimage to Lake St. Anne in Alberta Tuesday, using the Cree word for grandmother.

“Thinking about your kokum, I also remember my grandmother. From her I first received a message of faith and learned that the gospel is transmitted through loving care and the wisdom of life,” he said.

Pope Francis sprinkles holy water as he blesses the crowd during the annual pilgrimage to Lac Sainte. Ann, Alta. Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Pope Francis sprinkled holy water as he blessed the crowd during the annual pilgrimage to Lac Sainte. Ann, Alta. Tuesday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

In a speech in Quebec on Wednesday, the pope said he wanted to express “deep shame and regret” at Canada’s boarding school system, in which “local Catholic institutions have taken part.”

While he did not condemn the Catholic Church as a whole and its role in creating the system, Francis mentioned the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, stating that it would inspire Catholic communities to be committed to promoting indigenous cultures.

He used the maple leaf of the Canadian flag as a symbol of multiculturalism and quoted an exhortation he wrote in 2020, “Beloved Amazon”, acknowledging that “colonization is not over”.

“Today there are also many forms of ideological colonization that conflict with the reality of life, suppress the natural attachment of peoples to their values ​​and try to eradicate their traditions, history and religious ties,” Francis said.

Where to watch Mass

Image of the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré and the garden in front of it.

On the day of Mass, there will be no parking or car access at the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica. (Emily Warren/CBC)

Seats inside the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica are reserved for Aboriginal participants, delegations from the Eastern Canadian Dioceses, and certain government officials. The Pope’s visit planning committee has confirmed boarding school survivors. get a front row seat to the event.

Approximately 10,000 seats will be set up outside the temple and the Mass will be broadcast on giant screens. Of these, two thousand seats are for the general public, but all tickets have already been sold out.

The Assembly of Indigenous Peoples of Quebec is responsible for the fair distribution of seats among the province’s indigenous communities. Indigenous people who wished to attend the event had to contact their country’s designated representative to secure a seat.

Canadian soldiers dressed in bright red uniforms and tall black fluffy hats rehearse for an arrival ceremony ahead of Pope Francis's visit to Quebec Fortress.

The Canadian military rehearsed an arrival ceremony ahead of Pope Francis’s visit to Fort Québécois on Wednesday in Quebec. (John Locher/Associated Press)

A planning committee for the pope’s visit to Quebec is asking those without tickets to avoid the area and instead watch Mass on the Plains of Abraham, where the service will be broadcast on huge screens for everyone to enjoy.

Québec City will have special places for people with disabilities who want to watch what is happening on the plains. People in this situation should call 418-641-6050 to reserve a seat.

CBC News Network will broadcast Mass during a special program hosted by Andrew Chung. CBC’s live stream will be available on a variety of platforms including CBC TV, the CBC News app and CBC Pearl.

Massa is also broadcast live on church websitewhich will have a live stream of the event in 12 indigenous languages ​​and will be hosted on its Vimeo channel after.

Mass will be held in Spanish, the Pope’s native language, but there will be English and French subtitles on outdoor screens.

ten Cinemas in Guzzo there will also be live broadcasts of the Mass. Admission is free, but cinemas offer to reserve a ticket online and ask people to arrive 30-45 minutes before the broadcast starts at 10:00.

Those who wish will also receive communion at the screenings.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counseling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

On Thursday, people gathered outside the Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Basilica, where Pope Francis will celebrate mass at 10:00 am. (Raphael Beaumont-Drouin/Radio Canada)
