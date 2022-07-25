Pope Francis is expected to issue the apology long demanded by Canada’s indigenous communities.

OTTAWA. Pope Francis, on his first full day in Canada on Monday, is expected to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in the country’s infamous boarding school system, where thousands of Indigenous children have died and countless others have been sexually and physically abused. .

The Pope’s six-day visit comes after years of requests by indigenous leaders and leading politicians to apologize to the Vatican for schools that were set up to erase indigenous culture and language by forcibly separating children from their families to assimilate into Western ways.

Some Indigenous leaders say it will fill in one of the biggest remaining pieces in Canada’s effort to come to terms with a brutal education system that a national commission has declared a form of “cultural genocide.”