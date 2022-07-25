type here...
Pope Francis is expected to issue the apology long demanded by Canada’s indigenous communities.

OTTAWA. Pope Francis, on his first full day in Canada on Monday, is expected to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in the country’s infamous boarding school system, where thousands of Indigenous children have died and countless others have been sexually and physically abused. .

The Pope’s six-day visit comes after years of requests by indigenous leaders and leading politicians to apologize to the Vatican for schools that were set up to erase indigenous culture and language by forcibly separating children from their families to assimilate into Western ways.

Some Indigenous leaders say it will fill in one of the biggest remaining pieces in Canada’s effort to come to terms with a brutal education system that a national commission has declared a form of “cultural genocide.”

“Many of us have had thoughts about the Catholic Church for a long time, and this particular moment can cast aside those doubts that were there,” said Phil Fontaine, former head of the Indigenous Assembly who, 32 years ago, was one of the early leaders indigenous people who publicly described his mistreatment in Catholic boarding schools.

“For all this to work, you have to be able to forgive,” he added. “Which means you have to reconcile with the church.

But others, especially young indigenous people, greet the pope’s visit with indifference.

“I don’t care about the Pope, I’m very critical of the Pope’s visit,” said Riley Yesno, 23, a doctoral student at the University of Toronto and an Eabametung First Nations representative in Ontario.

“And I say this as someone whose grandparents went to Catholic boarding schools,” he added. “I don’t understand how even one of these words he’s about to say will actually fix the damage done by boarding schools. I don’t know if this will bring healing to my grandparents.”

The Canadian government officially apologized 14 years ago for the schools and paid former students billions of dollars in compensation. Protestant churches, which had also long been involved in schools, followed suit.

The Catholic Church operated 60 to 70 percent of the approximately 130 boarding schools under contract to the government. However, the Vatican has repeatedly resisted the pope’s calls for an apology over the years.

That changed this year after a delegation representing Canada’s three largest indigenous groups traveled to the Vatican in March to again demand an apology from Canada. The pope, who apologized in the Vatican, expressing “sorrow and shame” for the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, agreed to apologize in Canada as well.

For Francis, the six-day trip will mark the end of a long drought. It will be his first trip from Rome since April, when he spent a weekend in Malta, where he called for better treatment of migrants.

The Vatican has abruptly postponed a six-day trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan scheduled for early July, citing the Pope’s ongoing knee problems that are making it difficult for him to walk.

Now he regularly appears in public with a cane or in a wheelchair and apologizes for remaining seated during public audiences.

Jan Austin reported from Ottawa and Elisabetta Povoledo reported from Rome.

