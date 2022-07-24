Pope Francis in Canada: How You Can Watch and Listen on CBC

Pope Francis lands in Canada on July 24 as part of a week-long trip to promote reconciliation and healing between the Roman Catholic Church and First Nations communities that have suffered years of abuse in boarding schools and day schools.

CBC News has extensive coverage of events in Alberta, Quebec and Iqaluit that make up what the Pope says will be a “pilgrimage of repentance” that he hopes can help heal wrongs inflicted on indigenous peoples by Roman Catholic priests and nuns.

Here’s how to watch and listen to coverage on CBC Television, CBC Radio One, CBC News Network and CBC Pearl. You can also find reports on CBCNews.ca, the CBC News app, the CBC Listen app, and YouTube.

Sunday, July 24

Pope Francis has arrived in Canada.

Time: 11:00 AM ET, 1:00 PM ET.

Where to watch: CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca, CBC News App, CBC Pearl

Monday 25 July

CBC News Special: Encounter with Indigenous Peoples at the former Stoat Boarding School in Maskvatsis, Alta.

Where to watch: CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca, CBC News App, CBC Pearl, YouTube, CBC News Facebook, Facebook for Indigenous Peoples CBC (Host: Adrienne Arceno. Starts at 9:00 AM PT, 11:00 AM ET)

Where to listen: CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen app

Pope Francis meets with First Nations at Sacred Heart First Nations Church in Edmonton.

Time: 3:30 pm ET, 5:30 pm ET.

Where to watch: CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca, CBC News App, CBC Pearl

The newly refurbished First Nations Sacred Heart Church in Edmonton is getting ready for the visit of Pope Francis at the end of the month. (Amber Bracken/Canadian Press)

Tuesday 26 July

CBC News Special: Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Pilgrimage to the place of Lac Ste. Ann, Alta.

Time: 4:30 pm ET, 6:30 pm ET.

Where to watch: CBC News Network, CBCNews.ca, CBC News App, CBC Pearl

Wednesday, July 27

Arrival in Quebec.

Time: 3:00 pm ET

Where to watch: CBC News Network

Pope Francis delivers a speech at the Citadel in Quebec.

Tour of the Plains of Abraham.

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Where to watch: CBC News Network

Linda Daniels (R) and former National Head of the Assembly of Indigenous Peoples Phil Fontaine present a beaded leather tippet to Pope Francis during an April 2022 visit to the Vatican by an Indigenous delegation from Canada. (Vatican Media/Reuters)

Thursday 28 July

CBC News Special: Holy Mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.

Pope Francis leads the Evening Prayer Service at Notre Dame de Quebec Cathedral Basilica.

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Where to watch: CBC News Network

Friday, July 29

Pope Francis has arrived in Iqaluit.

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Where to watch: CBC News Network

Meeting with survivors at a boarding school in Iqaluit.

Time: 4:00 pm ET

Where to watch: CBC News Network

Where to listen: CBC Radio One in Nunavut will broadcast a special Inuktitut radio show.

Pope Francis tours Iqaluit with members of the community before leaving Canada.