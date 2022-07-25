Pope Francis apologizes for forced assimilation of indigenous children in boarding schools

WARNING: This story contains embarrassing details.

Pope Francis has apologized for members of the Catholic Church who collaborated with Canada’s “devastating” policy on Indigenous boarding schools, saying that the forced assimilation of Indigenous peoples into Christian society has destroyed their cultures, separated their families and marginalized generations, which is being felt to so far. Today.

“I humbly ask for forgiveness for the wrong done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” Francis told thousands of indigenous people, including many survivors, who gathered on Monday in Maskvatsis, Alta.

“It is from this place, associated with painful memories, that I would like to begin what I consider a pilgrimage. A penitential pilgrimage,” he said, speaking from the site of a former stoat boarding school, one of the largest in Canada.

To the applause of those assembled, the Pope repeatedly asked for forgiveness for the actions of the past, supported by many members of the Church, which created the “catastrophic error” and “deplorable evil” of boarding schools.

He said that remembering children who never returned from boarding schools left him with feelings of “sadness, resentment and shame.”

According to him, the policy of assimilation led to the marginalization of indigenous peoples, deprived them of their language and culture, and irreversibly affected the relationship between parents and their children, grandparents and their grandchildren.

Pope Francis attends a silent prayer at a cemetery during a meeting with Indigenous, Métis and Inuit representatives in Masvatsis, Altai state, on Monday. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Francis’ words on Monday went beyond his previous apologies for the missionaries’ “deplorable” actions and instead took responsibility for the church’s institutional cooperation with a “disastrous” assimilation policy that the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission has called “cultural genocide.” .”

He said that his apology was only the first step towards making amends with the natives of Canada, and that a serious investigation into the facts of what happened in the past needed to be done.

After the Pope’s long-awaited apology, Chief Wilton Littlechild, a former commissioner of the TRC, presented the pontiff with a traditional indigenous headdress. A smile shone on the pontiff’s face as it was placed on his head.

Earlier, Littlechild said he hoped the Pope’s visit would be a reflection of true healing and hope for Indigenous Canada.

Pope Francis bows his head to Indigenous leaders as they prepare to perform a traditional dance in a ceremony during his papal visit to Canada in Maskquatsis, Alta, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Arriving in the small prairie community of Alberta, the Pope visited the Erminesquin Cree Cemetery for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection. Organizers say the graves likely contain the remains of boarding school students.

Arriving in relentless drizzle, buses carrying the surviving schools, indigenous elders and their families were helped to find places under tents next to the former boarding school, now largely demolished.

Historical meaning

One of the hosts of the event, Cree Ermine Chief Randy Ermineskin, was waiting for the Pope at a nearby campsite and summed up the day’s historic event.

“My deceased family members are no longer with us, my parents went to boarding school, I went to boarding school,” Ermineskin told The Associated Press, wearing a traditional feathered Cree headdress.

“I know they are with me, they are listening, they are watching.”

There are five wigwams on the site, one of which is the entrance to the former school.

In the afternoon, Francis is going to speak with the indigenous people and members of the congregation at Sacred Heart Church in Edmonton.

Later this week, the Pope plans to hold a large outdoor Mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton and take part in a pilgrimage to nearby Lac Sainte. Ann before traveling to Quebec City and Iqaluit.

Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday for a six-day trip aimed at reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

Francis embarked on a Canadian tour on April 1 after meeting for several days with Indigenous, Inuit and Métis groups at the Vatican. At the time, Francis apologized for the deplorable behavior of some of the church members involved in boarding schools and promised to visit Canada.

Indigenous people gather to see Pope Francis during his visit to Maskquatsis, Alta state, on Monday. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Indigenous delegates told the Pope they wanted an apology on Canadian soil.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend boarding schools in Canada, where neglect, physical and sexual abuse prevailed. Over 60 percent of the schools were run by the Roman Catholic Church.

The pope told reporters before his plane landed in Edmonton that the visit should be treated with caution.

“I hope, with the grace of God, that my penitential pilgrimage can contribute to the path of reconciliation already undertaken. Please accompany me in prayer,” the Pope’s Twitter account said.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.