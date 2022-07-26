Pope apologizes in Canada for schools that abuse indigenous children

MASKVATSIS, Alberta. On Monday, Pope Francis issued a sweeping apology directly to the indigenous peoples on their land in Canada, fulfilling the critical demand of many survivors of the Church’s boarding schools, which have become horrific centers of abuse, forced assimilation, cultural devastation and death for more than a century.

“I humbly apologize for the wrong done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” Francis told a large crowd of mostly indigenous people, some of whom wore traditional dress and headdresses, in Alberta, near the site of a former boarding school. .

The Pope delivered his message in a pow wow circle, an indoor ring surrounding an open space used for traditional dance and drumming circles. There were wigwams, bonfires and booths with the words “Mental Health and Cultural Support” all around.