Pope apologizes in Canada for schools that abuse indigenous children

MASKVATSIS, Alberta. On Monday, Pope Francis issued a sweeping apology directly to the indigenous peoples on their land in Canada, fulfilling the critical demand of many survivors of the Church’s boarding schools, which have become horrific centers of abuse, forced assimilation, cultural devastation and death for more than a century.
“I humbly apologize for the wrong done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” Francis told a large crowd of mostly indigenous people, some of whom wore traditional dress and headdresses, in Alberta, near the site of a former boarding school. .
The Pope delivered his message in a pow wow circle, an indoor ring surrounding an open space used for traditional dance and drumming circles. There were wigwams, bonfires and booths with the words “Mental Health and Cultural Support” all around.
Francis added that his remarks were addressed to “every indigenous community and every individual” and said the feeling of “shame” had remained since he apologized to indigenous representatives in April at the Vatican.
Prior to his speech, Francis visited a cemetery where, according to local indigenous people, children were buried in unmarked graves.
He said he was “deeply sorry” – a remark that drew applause and cheers – about how “many Christians supported the colonial mentality of the authorities who oppressed indigenous peoples.”
“I’m sorry,” he continued. “I apologize in particular for how many members of the church and religious communities, not least because of their indifference, collaborated in projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of the time, culminating in the boarding school system “.
The Pope’s six-day visit to Canada, which will include a visit to Lac Sainte on Tuesday. Anne, a place of pilgrimage that is sacred to many indigenous peoples, as well as meetings with indigenous representatives and churches in Quebec and the Arctic city of Iqaluit, comes after years of requests from indigenous leaders and leading politicians to apologize to the Vatican for abusive schools.
The school system was designed to erase indigenous culture and language, forcibly separating children from their families and assimilating them into Western ways.
The Vatican’s apology comes years after official apologies from the Canadian government, which installed the system, and Protestant churches that had fewer schools.
Physical, sexual, and mental abuse was common in schools that banned indigenous languages and cultural practices, often with violence. The use of Christianity as a weapon to destroy indigenous peoples has been passed down from generation to generation.
Christian churches operated most of the schools for the government, while Catholic orders were responsible for 60 to 70 percent of the approximately 130 schools that operated from the 1870s to 1996.
Monday’s apology, while the centerpiece of the trip, was also the starting point for what the Vatican hopes will be a closer and closer relationship in which the church can be a force for reconciliation, not just discontent.
Francis, suffering from knee pain and sciatica and arriving at the event in a wheelchair, said it was “right to remember” what happened at the site of such injuries, even at the risk of opening up old wounds.
“It must be remembered that the policy of assimilation,” he said, “which also included the boarding school system, was destructive to the inhabitants of these lands.” Francis added, “I thank you for making me appreciate this.”
He called the abuses, often committed with missionary zeal, a “catastrophic mistake” that undermined indigenous peoples, their culture and values.
Francis also said that “begging for forgiveness is not the end of the matter,” adding that he “totally” agrees with the naysayers who want to act. And he said he hoped for further investigations and that “concrete paths” could be found to help survivors start on the path to healing and reconciliation.
After delivering his speech, which he delivered in Spanish and which was translated into English, the chief of the Ermine Cree tribe, Wilton Littlechild, who greeted the pope, put on a headdress, the white feathers of which stuck out over his white robes.
Until this year, the Vatican had rejected repeated requests from indigenous peoples to apologize. The Canadian Government’s National Truth and Reconciliation Commission declared the schools a form of “cultural genocide” and called on the Pope to apologize in 2015.
Many natives attribute the change to the Vatican to a shocking discovery announced just over a year ago at the former Kamloops Boarding School in the arid mountains of British Columbia’s interior.
An analysis of ground-penetrating radar scans found evidence, consistent with testimonies from former students, that hundreds of students were buried in unmarked graves on the school grounds. Subsequent radar searches yielded similar grim evidence of remains at other schools in the following months.
After Francis had finished his speech, many who had gathered to listen said they were pleased with what he had said.
“He clearly understands the evils of colonization,” said Phil Fontaine, the former national head of the Indigenous Assembly, who 32 years ago was one of the first Indigenous leaders to publicly describe his mistreatment in a Catholic apartment building. schools. “I was touched by what I heard.”
But Mr Fontaine, who sat next to the pope on Monday, admitted that he and many other indigenous people were frustrated by the pope’s inability to specifically address a few issues. Among them is the church’s failure to reimburse surviving students for compensation it agreed to pay in a landmark 2006 class-action lawsuit settlement.
The Catholic Church paid only 1.2 million of the 25 million Canadian dollars it agreed to raise in cash to compensate the survivors.
However, Mr Fontaine said the pontiff’s message was a significant step forward.
“He may not have said all the words we wanted to hear,” said Mr Fontaine, who first demanded an apology from Pope Benedict XVI during a meeting at the Vatican 13 years ago. “But he gave us an idea of the next steps.”
Hours after the apology, Francis continued what he called his “penitent pilgrimage” by meeting with other surviving schoolgirls at First Nations Sacred Heart Church in Edmonton, Alberta’s capital.
“I can only imagine the effort it must have taken for those who have suffered so much because of men and women who should have set an example of the Christian life, even thought of reconciliation,” he told former students.
However, some indigenous people, especially young people, were indifferent to the Pope’s visit and apology.
“I am very critical of the Pope’s visit,” said Riley Yesno, 23, a doctoral student at the University of Toronto and of Ontario’s Eabametung First Nation. “And I say this as someone whose grandparents went to Catholic boarding schools. I don’t understand how any of these words he’s about to say will actually fix the damage done by boarding schools.”
Following the Pope’s speech on Monday morning, Ms. Yesno said she “suspects the magnifying glass of a de facto apology, although I think there is still much to be desired.”
While the pope’s apologies were preceded and accompanied by traditional Native American dances, drumming, and songs, the pontiff did not participate in any traditional Native American spiritual ceremonies such as fumigation, spreading the smoke created by burning cedar, sage, fragrant grass, and tobacco as a form of cleansing.
“Why didn’t he participate in our spiritual exercises?” Rachel Snow, First Nation Iyahe Nakoda Sioux in Morley, Alberta. “It should be a two-way street.”
But most people in Maskvatsis welcomed the pope’s long-awaited apology.
“It was sincere and it was good,” said Cam Bird, 42, a survivor of the Little Red River Cree boarding school in Saskatchewan. “He believes us.”
Some indigenous people said they still appreciate the Pope’s message and how it will resonate after so many generations of destruction and trauma.
“I haven’t digested it yet,” said Barb Morin, 64, of Ile-a-la-Crosse, Saskatchewan, who wore a T-shirt that read “Institutional Survivors Never Forgotten” and whose parents suffered in institutions. .
“I’m having a really hard time digesting this right now.”
Jason Horowitz reported from Maskquatsis, Alberta, and Jan Austin from Edmonton, Alberta.