Pope apologizes for ‘sorrowful evil’ of indigenous abuse at Canadian Catholic residential schools

(CNN)Pope Francis The groom speaks of his “sorrow, anger and shame”. of the Catholic Church role in the abuse of Canadian indigenous children in residential schools, as he embarked on a week-long “penitential pilgrimage” to the country.

The pope apologized and promised a “serious inquiry” in a speech he gave to aboriginal people in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday.
Indigenous leaders have apologized to the Pope for decades for the harm done to indigenous children, who have suffered abuse in the country’s residential schools and the destruction of indigenous culture.

    Pope Francis made the tiara on Monday during a visit to local people in Maskawasis in Edmonton, Alberta.

    Pope apologizes to indigenous peoples of Canada

    “I ask for forgiveness, especially for the way that many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated, at least because of their indifference, in the projects of cultural destruction and forced integration promoted by the governments of the time, which culminated in the system of residential schools,” the Pontiff said.
      Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were found on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
      Pope Francis made the comments during his visit Monday as he apologized for the treatment of First Nations children in Canada's residential school system.

      And Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 Indigenous children died from neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of them run by the Catholic Church.
      Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize for indigenous abuses at Catholic residential schools

      “Faced with this tragic evil, the Church kneels before God and asks forgiveness for the sins of her children,” the Pope said. “I humbly apologize for the evil done by many Christians against indigenous peoples.”
        And the pontiff underlined that his apology is the first step in correcting these mistakes.
        “An important part of this process is a critical inquiry into what happened in the past and helping survivors of residential schools heal from the trauma they experienced,” he said.
          The Pope will also visit the capitals of Quebec and Iqaluit Canadian During the trip, the territory of Nunavut. He will be accompanied by two Canadian cardinals throughout his visit, Cardinal Mark Ouellet and Cardinal Michael Czerny.
          Francis, 85, had his tour of Africa canceled earlier this month due to knee problems.

          CNN’s Rob Pichetta, Livia Borghese and Cecilia Armstrong contributed to this report.

