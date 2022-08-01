Pope apologizes for ‘sorrowful evil’ of indigenous abuse at Canadian Catholic residential schools

(CNN)Pope Francis The groom speaks of his “sorrow, anger and shame”. of the Catholic Church role in the abuse of Canadian indigenous children in residential schools, as he embarked on a week-long “penitential pilgrimage” to the country.
The pope apologized and promised a “serious inquiry” in a speech he gave to aboriginal people in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday.
Indigenous leaders have apologized to the Pope for decades for the harm done to indigenous children, who have suffered abuse in the country’s residential schools and the destruction of indigenous culture.
“I ask for forgiveness, especially for the way that many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated, at least because of their indifference, in the projects of cultural destruction and forced integration promoted by the governments of the time, which culminated in the system of residential schools,” the Pontiff said.
Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were found on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
And Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 Indigenous children died from neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of them run by the Catholic Church.
“Faced with this tragic evil, the Church kneels before God and asks forgiveness for the sins of her children,” the Pope said. “I humbly apologize for the evil done by many Christians against indigenous peoples.”
And the pontiff underlined that his apology is the first step in correcting these mistakes.
“An important part of this process is a critical inquiry into what happened in the past and helping survivors of residential schools heal from the trauma they experienced,” he said.
The Pope will also visit the capitals of Quebec and Iqaluit Canadian During the trip, the territory of Nunavut. He will be accompanied by two Canadian cardinals throughout his visit, Cardinal Mark Ouellet and Cardinal Michael Czerny.
Francis, 85, had his tour of Africa canceled earlier this month due to knee problems.