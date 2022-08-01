Pope apologizes for ‘sorrowful evil’ of indigenous abuse at Canadian Catholic residential schools

(CNN) Pope Francis The groom speaks of his “sorrow, anger and shame”. of the Catholic Church role in the abuse of Canadian indigenous children in residential schools, as he embarked on a week-long “penitential pilgrimage” to the country.

The pope apologized and promised a “serious inquiry” in a speech he gave to aboriginal people in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday.

Indigenous leaders have apologized to the Pope for decades for the harm done to indigenous children, who have suffered abuse in the country’s residential schools and the destruction of indigenous culture.

Pope Francis made the tiara on Monday during a visit to local people in Maskawasis in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I ask for forgiveness, especially for the way that many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated, at least because of their indifference, in the projects of cultural destruction and forced integration promoted by the governments of the time, which culminated in the system of residential schools,” the Pontiff said.

Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves were found on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

