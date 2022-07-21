type here...
Pop producer David Foster and singer Daniel Lavoie are inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Music producer David Foster is inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The prolific artist, who has made a name for himself as a musician and songwriter along with some of pop’s biggest stars, will be toasted during an event at Toronto’s Massey Hall on September 24th.

Foster, born in Victoria, is known for his powerful ballads that defined the musical diva’s era.

The 72-year-old writer was Whitney Houston’s screenwriter. I have nothingCeline Dion To love you more and Madonna You’ll seewhile he helped Peter Cetera, a member of Chicago’s rock bank, launch a solo career with glory of love and played a key role on the soundtrack of the 1985 film Brat Pack. Saint Elmo’s fire.

Canadian R&B singer Deborah Cox and Chicago band member Neil Donell will perform at Foster’s tribute ceremony.

Also inducting is Daniel Lavoie, who grew up in Dunrea, Missouri before working with Dion, Luce Dufolt, Roch Voisin and Lara Fabian.

Singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie (center) laughs with fellow Quebec artists Celine Dion (left) and Yvon Deschamps at the 50th Anniversary Gala of the Union of Artists of Quebec at Place des Arts in Montreal on December 20, 1987. Lavoie will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in September. (Denis Sir/Canadian press)

The 73-year-old French singer-songwriter has released 24 albums in his career, and his 1990 recording topped the charts. long courier won the Felix Award for Pop Rock Album of the Year.

This year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame meeting will be hosted by Quebec-based singer Marie-May and will feature a number of prominent domestic artists, including previously announced inductees Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

