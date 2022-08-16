New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

British star Darius Campbell Danesh has died. He is 41 years old.

The Rochester Police Department in Minnesota confirmed to Fox News Digital that police “responded to a deceased persons call” at The Bercomb Apartments on August 11 at 11:53 a.m. local time.

“Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office The man was identified as Darius Campbell, age 41, and said “an investigation into his cause of death is still pending” and “there is no threat to the public.”

Campbell Danesh’s family also shared a statement with The Associated Press.

“Local police department confirmed that there were no signs of motive or suspicious circumstances,” his family members said. “The cause of his sudden death is not known at this stage while medical tests are ongoing.”

Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and an Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on the reality show “Popstars” in 2001, creating buzz with his intense interpretation. Britney Spears’ “Babe one more time.”

He found further success later that year on “Pop Idol”, the inaugural Simon Cowell reality-talent show hybrid aimed at discovering a new singing star. Campbell finished third behind Danesh Gareth Gates and Will Young topped the UK charts 2002 with the single “Color Blind” from his debut album “Dive In”.

Campbell Danish starred in musicals including “Chicago” and “Guys and Dolls” and played Rhett Butler in the musical stage adaptation of “Gone with the Wind.” In 2010, he won another reality show, “Popstar to Operastar” and later performed in a production of “Carmen” at London’s O2 Arena.

He also entered Hollywood As a co-executive producer on the 2016 horror film “Imperium” starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Tributes to the star started pouring in on social media. “There will only ever be Darius Campbell Danesh,” tweeted Nikki Chapman, a judge on “Pop Idol.”

She added, “A true gent with a kind soul and mischievous mischief in his eye. Since that eventful first audition at Popstars he kindly invited me to see him perform on the West End stage. Thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar He tweeted Of his “untimely death” and Campbell said Danesh “couldn’t have been a nice, warm guest with a great sense of self-abnegation”.

Campbell is married to a Danish Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge In 2011. They divorced a few years later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.