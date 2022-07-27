New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The next-generation Ford Mustang is set to go almost permanent.

The 2024 Mustang will make its public debut at the Detroit Auto Show in September.

The show has been canceled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifted from its traditional January dates in an effort to boost its audience.

Ford announced in June that an all-new Mustang will be available and built at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, where the current model is made, but has not said exactly when it will first be shown or sold.

Sources are now telling Automotive News that it will be revealed at the show ahead of production launch early next year.

A Ford spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny the report, but said, “We can’t wait to share more details soon.”

Insiders say the new Mustang will continue to be powered by a V8 and turbocharged four-cylinder engine like the current model, but Ford dealers will soon be offered a hybrid as well, insiders said.

Ford’s June announcement included an audio clip of a V8 engine revamp, along with the 7th generation logo replacing the clutch of the six-speed manual transmission with the O.

Disguised prototypes have recently been spotted on public roads fitted with exhaust pipes, and there’s no word on whether an all-electric version will be part of the lineup.

The Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid powertrain combines a turbocharged V6 with electric drive to produce 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, which is worthy of the Mustang.

Ford has also filed a patent on a V8 engine that could be equipped with two electric motors that could power the vehicle’s front wheels in an all-wheel-drive configuration.

The Mustang was the best-selling pony/muscle car in the first half of 2022, reclaiming the lead from the Dodge Challenger that sold all of 2021.