Pompeo will go to a headline fundraiser in early voting South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to headline the Republican National Convention in South Carolina this month as he considers a 2024 White House bid against his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump.

Pompeo will speak Aug. 22 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, according to the event’s host, US Rep. Jeff Duncan.

“The tenants of faith and freedom are ingrained in the fabric of our nation, and I look forward to celebrating them around the veterans, first responders and other patriotic Americans who make our country great!” Pompeo said in a written statement provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The fundraiser, which benefits Duncan’s campaign, has long been a showcase for White House contenders, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Then-Vice President Mike Pence Sens. Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, and former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

According to Duncan, who represents South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, the event is the largest annual gathering of Republicans in the state, usually drawing more than 1,000 attendees.

“Mike Pompeo reflects upon himself service to country and society,” Duncan said of Pompeo’s “unwavering commitment to an America First foreign policy and his willingness to stand up to adversaries like China.”

Last year, Pompeo headlined a fundraiser for the state’s Republican Party in South Carolina, home of the South’s first presidential vote. His super PAC, which has raised nearly $6 million, released a digital ad last month in South Carolina and Iowa — another early-voting state where he appeared — promoting religious freedom.

Pompeo and Pence are among former Trump administration officials trying to establish themselves in the state as Trump continues to tease a 2024 bid. Pompeo, who served as CIA director and top diplomat, remained on good terms with his former boss after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Pence has made several recent trips to the state, including his first public address last year Since leaving office. Already this year, he gave opening remarks at Christian Columbia International University, speaking at a crisis pregnancy center fundraiser. and outlined his policy vision for a “post-Row” world.

