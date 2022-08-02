type here...
Politics Pompeo will go to a headline fundraiser in early...
Politics

Pompeo will go to a headline fundraiser in early voting South Carolina

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to headline the Republican National Convention in South Carolina this month as he considers a 2024 White House bid against his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump.

Pompeo will speak Aug. 22 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, according to the event’s host, US Rep. Jeff Duncan.

“The tenants of faith and freedom are ingrained in the fabric of our nation, and I look forward to celebrating them around the veterans, first responders and other patriotic Americans who make our country great!” Pompeo said in a written statement provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The fundraiser, which benefits Duncan’s campaign, has long been a showcase for White House contenders, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.Then-Vice President Mike PenceSens. Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, and former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Advertisement

According to Duncan, who represents South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, the event is the largest annual gathering of Republicans in the state, usually drawing more than 1,000 attendees.

“Mike Pompeo reflects upon himself service to country and society,” Duncan said of Pompeo’s “unwavering commitment to an America First foreign policy and his willingness to stand up to adversaries like China.”

Last year, Pompeo headlined a fundraiser for the state’s Republican Party in South Carolina, home of the South’s first presidential vote. His super PAC, which has raised nearly $6 million, released a digital ad last month in South Carolina and Iowa — another early-voting state where he appeared — promoting religious freedom.

Pompeo and Pence are among former Trump administration officials trying to establish themselves in the state as Trump continues to tease a 2024 bid. Pompeo, who served as CIA director and top diplomat, remained on good terms with his former boss after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Pence has made several recent trips to the state, including his first public address last year Since leaving office. Already this year, he gave opening remarks at Christian Columbia International University, speaking at a crisis pregnancy center fundraiser. and outlined his policy vision for a “post-Row” world.

___

Meg can be reached at Kinnard http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.



Previous article1 dead, 6 shot in Washington DC shooting: Police
Next articleDemocrats rely on misleading messages to sell the Manchin-Schumer bill

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Iran gains foothold in South America as Biden administration pursues nuclear deal

off Video Awakening Agenda 'Weakening' Army: Army Veterans Congressional candidate and military...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Democrats rely on misleading messages to sell the Manchin-Schumer bill

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 1st Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Pompeo will go to a headline fundraiser in early voting South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to headline the Republican National Convention...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

1 dead, 6 shot in Washington DC shooting: Police

off Video Fox News Flash August 1st Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Team Up to Host 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

New Mexico began lifting fire restrictions as summer rains eased the danger

off Video Fox News Flash August 1st Top Stories Here are the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News