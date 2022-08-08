New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a clear message for Senate Democrats on the inflation-reducing legislation on Monday.the thing.’

Mike Pompeo: High inflation, a miserable life for ordinary Americans across the country. I just had this conversation with the congressman [Burgess] Owens.

Graham says deflationary law ‘would screw up everything’

All that money was spent and only 7% of it actually went to anything. I hope it was of good use.

Democrats’ De-Inflation Act ‘Financial Misconduct:’ The Economist

Here’s my guess: Not even nearly a trillion dollars in spending will be properly spent. would be bad for The average American All over the country, and nobody definitely needs 86,000 more IRS agents.

Download the Fox News app here

Watch the full interview here: