off
Video

Pompeo: ‘No One Needs 86,000 More IRS Agents’ In Proposed Inflation Relief Act

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Democrats’ Afghanistan strategy and inflation-reducing legislation on ‘The Story.’

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a clear message for Senate Democrats on the inflation-reducing legislation on Monday.the thing.’

Mike Pompeo: High inflation, a miserable life for ordinary Americans across the country. I just had this conversation with the congressman [Burgess] Owens.

Graham says deflationary law ‘would screw up everything’

All that money was spent and only 7% of it actually went to anything. I hope it was of good use.

Democrats’ De-Inflation Act ‘Financial Misconduct:’ The Economist

Here’s my guess: Not even nearly a trillion dollars in spending will be properly spent. would be bad for The average American All over the country, and nobody definitely needs 86,000 more IRS agents.

Download the Fox News app here

Watch the full interview here:

POMPEO: Almost a trillion dollars is money that won't be well spent, will be bad for the average American Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.