Bartiromo: Those who have already paid off the debt get nothing

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo provides analysis after White House claims student loan handouts won’t affect inflation

On Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight founder and chief pollster Nate Silver claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan handouts were primarily a “transactional” strategy in favor of young, educated Democrats.

He added that Trump has implemented a similar “transactional” style policy with his tax cuts, though conservatives on Twitter disagree.

Silver’s initial point appeared to reflect a major criticism of Biden’s plan — that the policy was specifically designed to buy more Democratic votes at the expense of the rest of the country’s finances.

On Wednesday, the founder of the polling data site tweeted that the student loan “relief” plan focuses on helping people in the “Democratic coalition.”

Kellyanne Conway: Biden is trying to buy votes

(Photo by Paul Morighi/Getty Images for We the 45 Million)

He wrote, “The thing about student loan debt relief is that it efficiently redistributes welfare to people in the Democratic front, while other policies are more fiscally progressive.”

He described the coalition as, “young, middle-class-ish college/grad school attendees” and recognized that “there is a *very* D group.”

In a subsequent tweet, Silver said that targeting this group makes Biden’s plan “a very ‘practical’ piece of public policy, directly serving the interests of the people who elected you.”

Although Silver did not condemn or disparage the politics of such transactional policy. He criticized the handout plan from Trump supporters, claiming it was “in the same vein as the Trump tax cuts, albeit very modest.”

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Yet conservatives, including GOP deputy communications director Nathan Brandt, pushed back on Silver’s last point. Brand tweeted, “Over 80% of Americans benefited from Trump tax cuts. Only 13% of Americans have student loans. Also, Trump worked with Congress…Biden just returned from vacation.”

Federalist senior editor David Harsani also pushed back on Trump’s tax cut claim, tweeting, “It’s not the same, anyway. If Trump had unilaterally (and unconstitutionally) signed an EO that would ‘forgive’ corporate debts for only select industries, and then pay Transferred the responsibility to the taxpayers, then yes. But the tax cuts were legislation that members could vote on.”

Biden announces student loan handout as national debt rises

Others on Twitter, such as conservative radio host Tara Servatius, were surprised that Silver was admitting that Biden was buying votes with handouts. She tweeted, “Democrat pollsters admit they are screwing the working class to pay for handouts for their economically elite voters. They just did it with a $56,000+ tax subsidy for electric vehicles. They’re enslaving us too.”

Cato Institute’s Michael F. Cannon summed up Silver’s assessment of Biden’s handout, tweeting, “Politics: the art of taking from your people to give to our people.”

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 24: US President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on August 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced $10,000 in student loan debt forgiveness for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually and cap payments of 5 percent of monthly income. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gabriel Hayes is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.