Polls: Abortion and inflation are major issues in the midterm elections

Both major political parties are heading into the 2022 midterms, with Democrats and many independents motivated by the abortion issue, while Republicans have an advantage on the economy. Latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

President Biden is also seeing a slight increase in his approval rating, from 36% in July to 41% now, largely due to 10 point jump with independents.

Democrats also have a slight advantage when people are asked who they would vote for if the election were held today – 48% said Democrat, 44% said Republican. But given that swing districts are heavily to the right, Democrats usually need a fairly significant lead on this question.

1,236 adults were surveyed from August 29 to September 1. It has an error of +/- 4.1 percentage points, which means the result may be 4 points higher or lower than shown. There are 1,151 registered voters in the survey with a margin of +/- 4.3 percentage points.

Inflation is the top issue for voters overall

According to the poll, inflation is the most important issue for voters considering the November election, followed by abortion. Not surprising given the economic landscape and how the Democratic base responded after the Supreme Court overturned. Roe v. crazy

Overall, 30% identified inflation as their top concern, but that’s down 7 points from when the question was asked in July. Abortions followed at 22%, up 4 points from July.

For Democrats, abortion was the clear top issue (35%), followed by the Jan. 6 committee hearings (22%), health care (16%) and inflation (13%).

For Republicans, inflation was the top issue (40%), followed by immigration (22%) and abortion (10%). Nothing else got double digits.

For independents, inflation was also at the top (37%), but abortion was second (22%) followed by health care (12%).

Although inflation is the top issue for independents, 58 percent of them also say they want to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision. Ro It has made them more likely to vote.

So independents who matter in swing districts and purple states say, yes, they’re most concerned about inflation, but abortion rights are also a motivating issue. So it is difficult for both parties to navigate how they try to appeal to the group.

Abortion is a major motivator for Democrats, as three-quarters (77%) said the Supreme Court decision would make them more likely to vote. As it were Soon after June Dobbs the ruler

Democrats are making abortion a central focus of their elections, running millions of dollars in ads on the issue in an effort to get their voters out to the polls.

Republicans, meanwhile, are focusing on inflation and the economy.

And with good reason: