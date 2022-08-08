New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Americans have more faith in Republicans to address economic issues heading into November’s midterm elections, but a new poll shows nearly a majority of Americans say they are unlikely to support a candidate who defends abortion access.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll, Americans believe the GOP can handle the economy over Democrats by a nine-point margin (34 percent to 25 percent), while 49 percent of respondents say they are “likely to vote for a candidate they like. Making abortion legal and accessible” is just 27 percent. A percent prefers a candidate who “favors restricting abortion except to save the life of the mother,” compared to the majority.

The results came after a July report showed US GDP contracted for the second consecutive quarter from April-June, indicating the economy has entered a technical recession, and after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that protected access to abortion services.

The survey found that only 12 percent of Americans believe the economy is recovering, while 69 percent believe the nation’s economic health is getting worse. Republicans are viewed as more capable than Democrats of tackling gas prices by a nine-point margin (33 percent to 24 percent), according to the poll.

When asked which party would do a better job of combating inflation, 33 percent believed Republicans to do that job, compared to only 23 percent Democrats. Inflation hit 9.1% in June, the highest in the US in 40 years.

Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on a party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Republicans voiced major concerns over the bill, which found that the bill would raise taxes on American-made jobs by $400,000, according to a study from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT). According to reports, the law also increases IRS funding to hire 87,000 agents to expedite tax audits.

Just 29 percent of adults approve of Biden’s handling of inflation, according to a survey conducted before the Senate voted on the deflationary legislation.

37 percent of Americans say they approve of the way Biden is handling the economic recovery, a figure unchanged from the last survey in June.

Recently, Minnesota Reps. Several Democratic representatives, including Dean Phillips and Representative Angie Craig, have announced that they will not support President Biden as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election, despite the White House’s insistence that he will run for re-election. .

The ABC News/Ipsos survey was conducted from August 5-6, 2022 with a 95% confidence level of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points of error.