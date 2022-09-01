Poll: A year after SB 8, Texans express strong support for abortion rights

Enlarge this image toggle signature Sergio Flores/Getty Images

A year after Texas enacted the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, a majority of Texas voters are expressing strong support for abortion rights.

AT new poll, six out of 10 voters said they support abortion “available in all or most cases” and many say abortion will be a motivating issue in November’s vote. Meanwhile, 11% say they are in favor of a complete ban on abortion.

“We know politicians in Texas and across the country are imposing harmful abortion bans. We know they’re not keeping up with what the Texans want, and now we have data to back that up,” Karisa said. Lopez, senior policy director for the Texas Freedom Network, one of several reproductive rights groups that commissioned the survey.

The Texas Freedom Network, a progressive nonprofit founded by former Planned Parenthood President Cecil Richards, describes its mission as watching and fighting the religious right in Texas.

The polling firm PerryUndem polled 2,000 Texas voters in late June, just ahead of Dobbs. decision was made. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The release of the data comes one year after SB 8 went into effect, which relies on civil lawsuits to enforce the ban on most abortions after about six weeks.

Sociologist Tresa Undem said she believes the issue is likely to cause abortion rights supporters to turn up in states including Texas in November.

“I think that’s probably why in Texas we’re seeing a shift in the Texas electorate becoming more pro-choice — because it was SB 8 and people lived through it,” Undem said.

Because of SB 8, Texas became the first example of the impact of restrictive abortion laws months before the U.S. Supreme Court released its Women’s Health Dobbs v. Jackson ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and other abortion rights precedents .

In response to this decision, taken at the end of June, a state ban – also passed in 2021 pending action by the Supreme Court – also went into effect, making abortion entirely illegal in Texas except when saving a patient’s life during a medical emergency. Doctors say the exception is narrow and subject to interpretation, and some say they fear abortion for patients facing a medical crisis.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Undem says he is seeing growing support for abortion rights among several key voting blocs, including women, Hispanics and younger voters.

Among the key races this November is the gubernatorial race between Democrat Beto O’Rourke, a supporter of abortion rights, and incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, who was a vocal opponent of abortion and signed SB 8 last year. Abbott has consistently led the way in several polls.

The poll showed that O’Rourke’s supporters cited access to abortion as one of the top issues that prompted them to vote, while Abbott’s supporters cited other issues as a higher priority, including border security, inflation, and the economy.