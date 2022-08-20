Poll: 69% of Native Americans say inflation affects their lives a lot

Enlarge this image toggle signature Joshua Rivas/INDIGENOUS for NPR

On a hot, foggy morning on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Oregon, local resident Jake Billy leans on his car and tells a story. Once upon a time, there was someone special in his life.

“I almost married this girl,” he says. “It was very close. It was doubtful.”

Nothing happened. But Billy kept in touch with his ex and her family. When his ex-girlfriend’s sister recently died, he wanted to go to the funeral three hours away. But he just didn’t have the money for gas. “I said goodbye from here,” he says.

Such heartbreaking decisions illustrate the quiet advance of inflation on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, located about 100 miles southeast of Portland. If Billy could come to the funeral, he could provide emotional support to the family. “That’s what the natives do,” Billy says. “This is our culture.”



No other individual group in the country is now under such financial stress as the Native Americans. Recent interview from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard School of Public Health. T. H. Chana found that inflation caused significant financial problems for 69% of Native Americans.

According to the census, about 27% of Native Americans live in poverty. This is significantly more than the rest of the country, which averages around 15%.



The high cost of gas and skyrocketing food prices make life on the reservation even more difficult than usual.

For the more than 4,000 people who live in Warm Springs, it’s hard to afford more than long distance travel. The closest full size grocery store is in Madras, Oregon. For some residents of the reservation, it is as much as 40 miles away.

“We’re in a food desert,” says Demus Martinez, financial advisor for the nonprofit Warm Springs Community Action Team, which helps people develop financial skills. Martinez says the people he works with have been trying to go grocery shopping as little as possible lately. Even his own family of five now drives to Costco, nearly 60 miles away, just twice a month.



Members of the tribe are creative in how to make ends meet during this time of high inflation.

There is one way to cancel the reservation without paying for gas. Tribal member Sheila Thrasher was waiting for a bus at the Warm Springs Reservation early this morning. She lives with her two adult daughters and their families. “We help each other,” she says. “It’s the only way families can get around here.”

To get to the bus, Thrasher cycled two miles. Before boarding, she loads the bike into the front of the bus. Twenty-five minutes later, she takes it off the shelf as soon as she gets to the store.



“I have a question,” she says to a woman who works at the Safeway grocery store. “Can I leave my bike here while I shop? I don’t have a lock.”

Thrasher then heads into the aisles to shop. She knows she can only take one bag home on her bike, and she only has an hour before the bus returns. She only has $32. She says that what she plans to buy today will last for a couple of days.

In the frozen food section, Thrasher pauses and looks at the blueberries. The small bag costs $3.99. She would like to buy more, but it is too expensive. And she might not be able to carry it on her bike home. So, she goes for a small bag.



After shopping, Thrasher heads to the bus stop and waits. Then another 25 minutes drive with her quick defrosting blueberries.

Back at the Warm Springs reservation, Thrasher retrieves his bike from the bus. Then she slips her hands into the handles of her shopping bag like a backpack to go home.

She says 13 people in her family live on food worth about $500 a month in government assistance, plus whatever is left over from paychecks after other bills. Inflation means there isn’t much money lately. But the family finds a way. One thing they did to deal with the higher prices: they told the kids not to eat snacks anymore. Meals only.

“Things you have to do to survive,” Thrasher says before she leaves. “Everything is fine.”