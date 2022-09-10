New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Politico senior editor Michael Shaffer complained that some GOP lawmakers who died “in the 20 months after the capitol coup” lacked the votes to “overturn” the 2020 election mentioned in their wills.

In a Friday column for Politico magazine, Shaffer argued that “what must have been the most important vote” of their careers should probably be included in these lawmakers’ obituaries, so that we can truly understand their political legacies and see which side they were on.

At the top of the piece, they rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind. recalled the obituary of , who was tragically killed in a car accident last month along with two staffers: “…Washington Post readers had to write-up. Wait until the last paragraph — beneath a full tribute from a bipartisan array of colleagues; discussions of her anti-abortion politics and her committee’s Below the appointments — to learn what may be the most important vote of her career.

“On January 6, 2021, she voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election,” Schaefer revealed.

Walorski’s obituary was an exception, and he noted that other recently passed Republican congressmen’s disavowing votes were omitted from their Washington Post obituaries. GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn. And Ron Wrights, R-Texas, “votes to overturn a US presidential election were not mentioned in his obituary,” they wrote.

The author admits that obituaries in general are an imperfect form, especially when they have to double as accounts of the unexpected demise of a public figure. Although, “they are as close as we get to a rough draft of a biography, what contemporaries think are the core of a loved one’s permanent record,” he added.

According to Shaffer, the lack of uniform testamentary records on the January 6 vote “has left Washington culture deeply uncertain about electoral rejection and its legacy.”

Admittedly, not all documents or reports forget to include these blurbs in the obituaries. “The New York Times’ obit for Hagedorn, for example, because of the vote that overturned his election,” he wrote, “says the coverage is all over the place.”

The columnist pointed out that Hagedorn’s opinion was “not mentioned at all in the Guardian,” adding that “the publication is generally not conducive to baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 hoax.” Shaffer also claimed that his own publication, Politico, “didn’t take notice of the way they voted on January 6,” even though Walorski, Hagedorn and Wright are speaking out.

Given the gravity of such opinions, Shaffer called the omission “strange.” He explained, “There is no shortage of saying that protecting democracy in the media should be the profession’s highest calling over the years. The vote on whether to certify the election was a momentous, side-choosing moment. .”

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “called it ‘the most important vote I’ve ever cast.’ So why not treat the majority of legislators with shorter careers than McConnell as defined the same way?” Schaefer asked.

The author offered a counter-argument or two, saying, “Part of what’s going on here is a mainstream media taboo against badmouthing the dead and appearing biased. The deaths of all three members of Congress were hailed. True grief… Controversial Why mention things and erase them?” He was surprised.

Although Shaffer refutes this sentiment, saying, “Beyond the fact that the news media is supposed to screw things up, that flawed logic assumes that voting to overturn the election was a bad thing—a statement that is an important one. American minorities are better off.” or worse disagree.”

He noted that “the culture of Washington news reporters, like the Hill’s public ways, is also broadly forgiving of hard-line views.” Although, maybe that shouldn’t apply to the Jan. 6 vote, because “we’ve spent years hearing about how trying to overturn an election was not common and shouldn’t feel like it,” he argued.

“In other words, the mention of the missing obit is yet another instance of an old rule (don’t speak ill of the dead, don’t be one of those naive types who think of any one opinion as defining a poll’s career. ) against another (an attempt to disrupt American democracy. It’s a big deal,” Shafer said.

He then declared, “The logical and political and social impulse to sweep things under the rug is strong, and often not motivated by bad intentions. All of these must be equally resisted.”