A Tuesday piece from Politico suggested that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R.S.C., 15-week abortion ban bill offered Democrats a “political lifeline” on a day when celebrations of President Biden’s inflation-reducing legislation were marred by the Dow sinking due to poor inflation numbers. .

According to Politico, many observed that Republicans changed the topic of the day with the abortion bill to help save Democrats from defending the sinking economy.

“A better-than-expected inflation report threatened to black out President Joe Biden’s big celebration of party-line legislation designed to bring down prices on Tuesday. The subsequent market decline ensured a painful head-to-wall day inside the White House,” The Politico report began. “And then, Sen. Lindsey Graham offered an unexpected soft landing. The South Carolina Republican’s 15-week national abortion ban immediately twisted and divided Republicans and left Biden aides reeling from the political lifeline they had just been handed.”

The bill, titled “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortion Laws,” came about because Democrats believe abortion will be a winning issue for them in the midterms.

The piece suggested that many Biden supporters took the opportunity to shift the conversation from skyrocketing inflation to condemning anti-abortion Republicans.

“Administration officials and presidential aides — some worried about appearing cheerful on a day when the market was crashing — leaned hard against the split screen,” the piece reiterated. “While condemning Graham’s bill in the strongest terms, Graham’s Republican colleagues found themselves thoroughly outraged at his decision to offer a more conservative plan than his previous proposals.”

Politico claimed that several Biden aides were joking that Graham was working for the Democratic Party.

“The bill’s introduction was so clearly mistimed that a White House aide joked that a Republican lobbyist friend appeared to be working for the Graham Biden administration,” Politico claimed. “Other aides suggested the comments continued a streak of Democratic victories that began in mid-summer and sparked the idea of ​​holding both houses of Congress.”

The piece also quoted another unnamed Democratic official as telling the outlet, “Dems should be sending gift baskets and champagne to Graham and other Republicans for their selfless service today.”

The piece also warned that Graham’s Law would have a major impact on the United States.

“The immediate response to Graham’s law, which would not only ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy but also allow states to keep and pass more restrictive laws, was a microcosm of the way abortion politics completely derailed the midterm sprint,” Politico summarized.

Graham’s bill restricts abortion much later than recent state “heartbeat bills” and includes several exceptions for women who are victims of rape, incest or when her life is in danger.

The piece didn’t shy away from describing what an uncertain day it initially looked like for Biden and his administration.

“Images from outside the White House do not appear to be original. Live TV coverage of Biden’s speech was bracketed by large red arrows indicating the stock market’s downward trajectory,” the article explained. “The more Biden talked about how the legislation would help the economy, the more markets fell. At the closing bell, Wall Street suffered its worst day since June 2020, with the Dow falling more than 1,250 points.”