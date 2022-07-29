New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Politico is rallying behind President Biden, suggesting that congressional progress may revolve around his embattled presidency.

Biden enters the usual final phase of his first term in a report titled“ Politico marveled that “somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game.”

“After enduring a brutal year dominated by economic turmoil, legislative impasse and sinking approval ratings, the president is on the verge of a sudden turnaround that the White House believes could save his summer — and change the course of his presidency,” Politico wrote Thursday.

The report highlighted a surprise deal on the climate and tax bill that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. And Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.V., who has long been accused of stopping the Biden agenda on progressive grounds.

“With a deal in hand, the White House is now expected to play a more significant role in helping the handful of remaining Democrats win the victory that lies ahead of them,” Politico wrote.

While Democrats in DC are showing renewed optimism, it’s still unknown whether the bill will make it to the president’s desk because it would need the support of Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has so far remained silent on her support. For a big expense bill.

However, buried in the 26th paragraph of Politico’s report is the mention that the US economy has suffered consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, a long-standing indicator of recession.

Additionally, Biden has suffered in the polls, averaging just 38% approval among Americans according to RealClearPolitics, a recent poll showing a majority of Democrats do not want him re-elected in 2024.

As inflation and high gas prices take their toll on American households, the Covid pandemic, the rise of monkeypox, the immigration crisis at the southern border, as well as the federal investigation into his son, are all on the president. Hunter Biden.

Critics slammed Politico for offering such an optimistic spin on behalf of the embattled president.

Byron York, a reporter for the Washington Examiner and Fox News contributor, commented, “On a day when the nation slipped into recession, at the height of rising inflation on the president’s watch — well, you can’t buy that kind of coverage.”

“Did anyone out there get any money or a big promotion for this? I mean…huh???? Turn around and get out! Walk into the light!” exclaimed RedState Deputy Managing Editor Kira Davis.

Steve Guest, an adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted Politico, saying, “This is not journalism. This is partisan cheerleading.”

“There are three reporters on the byline for this story that could have been written by Ron Klein alone,” Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross tweeted, referring to the White House chief of staff.

“Ugh…looks like someone hacked Politico and replaced their usually sharp coverage with this parody article. SMH,” lawyer Harmeet Dhillon slammed the outlet.

Conservative commentator Zachary Faria wrote, “The ‘finally Joe Biden is turning’ narrative is the Democratic presidential version of ‘the walls are finally closing in on Trump.’

“Why are Republicans choosing not to talk to these people now? There’s a big mystery,” Versus Media podcast host Stephen L. Miller scoffed.