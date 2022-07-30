Polish Priest’s War on Abortion Focuses on Helping Single Mothers

Although he is hated by many, he is admired by the religious communities where he preaches.

Monika Niklas, a 42-year-old mother of two from Szczecin, attended Mass for the first time with Father Kancelarczyk shortly after learning her unborn child had Down syndrome. It was 10 years ago, before the ban included fetal abnormalities, and she was considering an abortion. “I thought my world was collapsing,” she said.

During the service, Father Kancelarchik played a video from his phone with a sound that he called the fetal heartbeat.

“It was so moving,” recalls Ms. Niklas. “After Mass we went to talk to him and told him about our situation.” He was one of the first to tell her and her husband that they would be fine and offered support.

After the birth of her son Kshis, Ms. Niklas gave up her career as an architect to take care of him full time. Krzys, now 9, only got a place at the school this fall, one example of how government support is not meeting their needs.

Now she counsels future parents of disabled children, trying to advise them to leave their children, but without embellishment.

“I never just tell them, ‘It’s going to be okay,’ because it’s going to be hard,” she said. “But if you accept that your life will be different from what you imagined, you can be very happy.”