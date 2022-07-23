New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A resident of Rockland County, NY, who was exposed to a person who received an oral polio virus vaccine suffered a neurological illness and is now paralyzed, Rockland County and New York state health officials said Thursday, Fox News Digital first reported.

The case raises the issue of polio vaccines — and what Americans need to know to protect their health.

“Based on this case and what we know about polio in general, the Department of Health strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals be vaccinated or boosted with FDA-approved IPV. [inactivated] Get the polio vaccine as soon as possible,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a release from the NY State Department of Health to Fox News Digital.

An oral vaccine containing live strands of poliovirus is no longer used in the US, health officials said Thursday.

However, it is still used in many countries, including Eastern Europe.

Officials have not been able to determine where the person who received the oral polio vaccine came from or where the sick person encountered the person.

The patient started experiencing symptoms a month ago; State and county health officials have begun an investigation and contact tracing.

The identity of the patient has not been released.

The NY State Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory has “shown a revertant polio Sabin type 2 virus,” according to a news release.

The US stopped using the oral polio vaccine (OPV) in 2000 – and instead uses the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), which does not contain live virus.

“This indicates a chain of transmission from a person who received the oral polio vaccine (OPV), which is no longer authorized or administered in the US.”

“Since revertant strains do not emerge from inactivated vaccines, this suggests that the virus originated in a location outside the US where OPV is administered,” the release also said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also confirmed these findings, the release said.

Officials said at the conference that the US stopped using oral polio vaccine (OPV) in 2000 – replacing it with inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), which does not contain live virus.

Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Rupert said at a press conference this week that IPV “doesn’t cause polio.”

She said that the IPV used in the US is inactivated, so it does not change or mutate.

“So there’s no risk of spreading it to others,” she said.

What is Polio?

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a viral disease that affects the nervous system. According to health experts, it can cause muscle weakness and in some cases paralysis and death.

Doctors explained to Fox Digital News that poliovirus is usually spread from hands that have been contaminated with fecal material, usually when contaminated fecal matter of an infected person enters the body through the mouth.

It can also occur through respiratory and mouth-to-mouth transmission through saliva.

Polio is highly contagious, Rockland County experts explained at a press conference.

A person can shed the virus – and therefore infect others – even if that person does not appear to be ill.

A person may start showing symptoms after 30 days. Those symptoms can range from mild flu-like symptoms — including vomiting, fever, headache and muscle stiffness — to more severe symptoms like muscle weakness and paralysis, according to health experts.

Rupert explained during the conference that children in the US typically receive the inactivated polio vaccine at 2 months of age — followed by a second dose at 4 months and a third dose between 6 months and 18 months of age.

Symptoms range from mild flu-like symptoms – including vomiting, fever, headache and muscle stiffness – to severe symptoms such as muscle weakness and paralysis.

Then they receive a booster between ages 4 and 6. Vaccinations are mandatory before attending school.

Dr. Aaron Glatt, MD, MACP, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Long Island, NY

Glatt — also the chair of the department of medicine at Mount Sinai — is not associated with the case in Rockland County, but spoke to Fox Digital News about live vaccines like OPV and the possibility of it coming from a polio victim. Live vaccine was given.

“An unvaccinated or immunocompromised person is capable of getting polio in this situation and should not be around someone who has recently had OPV,” he said.

“Theoretically, polio virus can be cleared up to two months after receiving OPV.”

In the US, Glatt explains, health care professionals prefer IPV so that children who are exposed to polio are immunized without the chance of spreading the virus to others.

An infectious diseases specialist at NYU Langone in New York City, Dr. Jennifer L. Lighter, MD, told Fox Digital News that OPV is still used because it is considered an important tool for controlling polio around the world. Low cost to administer and stimulates mucosal immunity.

In the US, health care professionals prefer IPV so that children exposed to polio are immunized without the chance of passing the virus on to others.

A hospital epidemiologist would not disclose the details of the Rockland County case but said OPV can be transmitted to others.

Leiter said in an email to Fox Digital News, “Rarely (1 case in a million), OPV can cause paralysis in immunocompromised children. For the extremely rare effect in immunocompromised children, the US has stopped using OPV.”

Leiter cautions that those who are immunocompromised should talk to their doctor about vaccinations. Although OPV is not offered in the US, some other vaccines such as the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine or chickenpox vaccine are live attenuated immunizations, an infectious disease expert said.

Lighter said immunocompromised people should discuss what steps they should take when they encounter a child or person who has had any type of live vaccine.

Vaccination against polio is important, Leiter emphasized.

Polio was almost eradicated thanks to a vaccine developed in 1955.

“Vaccination against polio is one of mankind’s greatest achievements,” she said. “In the US before the vaccine, there were 50,000 cases of paralytic polio and 3,000 deaths in the US each year with polio.”

Health experts Fox Digital News spoke to said polio was nearly eradicated thanks to a vaccine developed in 1955.

According to the CDC, nearly all children — 99 out of 100 — who receive all recommended doses of polio vaccine will be protected from the disease.

The CDC says on its website that the U.S. has been polio-free since 1979 due to widespread use of the polio vaccine. The CDC says the best way to prevent the disease is to maintain high levels of immunity in the population against polio through vaccination.

Those who have not been vaccinated should talk to their doctors

The NY State Department of Health and Rockland County Department of Health advised medical practitioners and health care providers to monitor for additional cases.

Those who have already been vaccinated are at low risk, officials said.

Health officials said this week that they are concerned there may be a delay in the vaccine because of the Covid pandemic.

However, unvaccinated people — those who are pregnant, those who have not previously completed their polio vaccine series, or community members who are concerned they may have been exposed — should consult their doctor about receiving the vaccine.

Health officials said this week that they are concerned there may be a delay in the vaccine because of the Covid pandemic.

State and county officials urge residents to get their polio vaccine.

“Vaccines have been protecting our health against old and new viruses for decades,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a news release.

“The fact is, the need for safe and effective vaccines is always here, and we need New Yorkers to protect themselves against completely preventable viruses like polio.”

Pop-up polio vaccination clinics were established this past week and next week as well.