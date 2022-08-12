New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene have reported that poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples in New York City.

The agencies said they have identified the possibility of local spread of the virus.

“In every single case of diagnosed paralytic polio, hundreds may remain undiagnosed,” said state health commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement. “The detection of poliovirus in sewage samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising. Already, the state health department — working with local and federal partners — is responding immediately, continuing to investigate the case, and aggressively assessing the outbreak.”

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the protection is simple – get vaccinated against polio,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “As polio continues to spread in our communities, nothing is more important than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you are an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is completely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

NY Polio fears are growing over potential ‘community spread’ of the dangerous virus

The announcement came after a positive case of paralytic polio was identified in an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, as well as seven separate sewage samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City.

The departments said the detections underscore the need for every adult — including pregnant New Yorkers and children — to stay up-to-date on polio vaccines.

Sewage surveillance efforts will continue in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most adults do not need the vaccine because they have already been vaccinated as young children, who have received only one or two doses in the past, should receive the remaining doses.

Top health official: New York treating polio case as ‘tip of iceberg’

People who have not been vaccinated or are not sure if they are immunized should receive all three doses if starting the vaccine series after age 4 years.

All children should receive four doses of the vaccine, with the first dose given at 6 weeks to 2 months of age.

Coverage of recommended vaccines has fallen since 2019 in New York City, and nearly 14% of children are not fully protected.

Although there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by vaccination.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Polio is highly contagious, and a person can transmit the virus even if they are not sick.

Symptoms can take up to 30 days to appear, and in some cases paralysis or death can occur.