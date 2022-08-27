closer
Video

Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 26

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The most expensive vintage Bentley sold at auction in England in 2012 was a 1932 4.5-liter supercharged “Blower” Bentley for $7 million.

Something worth 20 times that much has now been discovered in Australia – but only because of what it contains.

Police in New South Wales received information that a 1960 Bentley S2 was being shipped from Canada.

After arriving at Port Botany on Thursday, officers served a warrant at the house where it was stored, seized it and X-rayed it.

The Monterey Car Week Auction set a record with $469 million in sales

The police were informed about the transport.

The police were informed about the transport.
(NSW Police Force)

Finding some anomalies in the scan, they removed the headlights and proceeded to demolish the vehicle with bags of methamphetamine stuffed behind them.

A police report said 350 pounds of meth and 132 pounds of cocaine, worth about $115 million, were found in the car.

A portion of the methamphetamine was hidden behind the headlights.

A portion of the methamphetamine was hidden behind the headlights.
(NSW Police Force)

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were detained and charged with several drug trafficking offences.

A 100-year-old car that he drove as a driver in 1964

A subsequent investigation led to two additional related arrests and the seizure of five pounds of meth and $750,000 in cash.

This 1932 4.5-liter supercharged "Blower" Bentley was auctioned in 2012 for $7 million.

This 1932 4.5-liter supercharged “Blower” Bentley was auctioned in 2012 for $7 million.
(Bonhams)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Details on the vehicle and its ownership history have not been released, but a typical S2 in top condition is worth around $75,000, while custom coachbuilt models can go for $350,000, according to the Haggerty Collector Car Valuation Guide.

Gary Gastelu is the automotive editor for Fox News Digital.