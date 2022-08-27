New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The most expensive vintage Bentley sold at auction in England in 2012 was a 1932 4.5-liter supercharged “Blower” Bentley for $7 million.

Something worth 20 times that much has now been discovered in Australia – but only because of what it contains.

Police in New South Wales received information that a 1960 Bentley S2 was being shipped from Canada.

After arriving at Port Botany on Thursday, officers served a warrant at the house where it was stored, seized it and X-rayed it.

Finding some anomalies in the scan, they removed the headlights and proceeded to demolish the vehicle with bags of methamphetamine stuffed behind them.

A police report said 350 pounds of meth and 132 pounds of cocaine, worth about $115 million, were found in the car.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were detained and charged with several drug trafficking offences.

A subsequent investigation led to two additional related arrests and the seizure of five pounds of meth and $750,000 in cash.

Details on the vehicle and its ownership history have not been released, but a typical S2 in top condition is worth around $75,000, while custom coachbuilt models can go for $350,000, according to the Haggerty Collector Car Valuation Guide.