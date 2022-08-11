type here...
Police say ‘Rust’ filming investigation nearing completion

This aerial photograph shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 23, 2021.

Jae S. Hong/AP


The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that the investigation into the murder of cast member actor Alec Baldwin on set last October is nearing completion.

Investigators say they are keeping Baldwin’s phone records, which the Suffolk County Police Department is helping New Mexico authorities obtain, the sheriff’s office said.

“The DA’s office has been working with the Suffolk County Police and Baldwin’s attorney to get the phone records. records for evidentiary purposes,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

It’s been nearly nine months since Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Galina Hutchins with a prop gun. They were part of the western film crew. Rust on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

The New Mexico Bureau of Health and Safety has since fined the film company for Rust $136,793 for firearm safety violations. The Hutchins family also sued Baldwin and the film’s producers.

But police and prosecutors have yet to draw any conclusions regarding possible criminal charges related to Hutchins’ death.

Mendoza’s office said Thursday that investigators should look into a recently received report from the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigators. According to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, OMI used FBI forensic reports to complete its investigation.

“After the Sheriff’s detectives complete their review of the OMI reports, and after the phone records are received and reviewed by the detectives, the final sheriff’s office case file will be forwarded to the district attorney for review and final decisions on the charge,” the sheriff said. Santa Fe. the office said.

