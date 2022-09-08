Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed four during riots

Enlarge this image toggle signature Mark Weber/AP

MEMPHIS, Tennessee. Memphis, Tennessee police said a man who drove around town shooting people, killing four, during hours of rampage that forced frightened people to take refuge on the spot on Wednesday, was arrested.

Memphis police spokesman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven area.

Four people were killed and three injured in seven shootings in Memphis, Police Director Serelyn “CJ” Davis said at a news conference early Thursday morning. The rampage began at 00:56 on Wednesday and continued until approximately 20:30.

According to Davis, there were at least eight crime scenes: seven shootings and a carjacking in Southaven.

It comes about two hours after police issued a warning that a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Police said he later changed vehicles to a gray Toyota SUV. Police said he recorded his activities on Facebook.

As the shooter terrorized the city, public bus service was suspended and a downtown stadium hosting a minor league baseball game was put on lockdown. Friends and family frantically called and texted each other to check on each other’s safety. TV channels have cut off regular coverage to keep viewers in the loop.

The University of Memphis sent out a message to students that a shooting had occurred near campus. Rhodes College, which is about 4 miles from the university, has advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

The area where Kelly was arrested was about 11 miles from the University of Memphis and about 12 miles from Rhodes College. Police in Southaven, Mississippi, just south of Memphis just across the state line, said Kelly stole a car from a gas station before being arrested in Memphis.

“If you don’t have to go out, stay home until the problem is resolved,” the Memphis police tweeted before the arrest.

Rudolf told WMC-TV that the police did not know the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Recently, Memphis has been rocked by several high-profile murders in recent weeks, including the murder of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in a driveway, the shooting of an activist during an argument over money, and the murder of a woman who was kidnapped while she was on a predawn run.

“I understand that in such a short time to experience as much violence and evil as it seems,” wrote Memphis City Council member Chase Carlyle on Twitter. “We are SO much more than that.”

Court records show that in February 2020, Kelly, then 17 years old, was charged as an adult with attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a serious crime, and recklessly endangering with a deadly weapon. The circumstances of the case were not immediately known.

According to the documents, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison. It was not immediately known how much of the term he had served.