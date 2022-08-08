Police say killing of four Muslims in Albuquerque may be connected

Enlarge this image toggle signature AP

ALBUKERC, New Mexico — Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslims are linked said Sunday they need help finding a vehicle believed to be linked to deaths in New Mexico’s largest city.

Albuquerque police said they released photos of the car allegedly used in the four murders in the hope that people would help identify the car. Police said the wanted vehicle is a dark gray or silver Volkswagen four-door with dark tinted windows and appears to be a Jetta.

Police did not say where the pictures were taken or what led them to suspect that the car was involved in any of the crimes.

“We have a very, very strong bond,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a car we are interested in … We must find this car.”

Police are still trying to establish if there is a connection between the murders. A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque, and three Muslims have died in ambush in the past nine months.

On Saturday, police said the latest murder victim was a South Asian Muslim man believed to be in his 20s.

The man, who has yet to be identified by investigators, was found dead after police received a report of a shooting.

Police confirmed earlier this week that local detectives and federal law enforcement officials are looking for possible links between the individual crimes.

Two men – Mohammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussain, 41 – were killed last week and both were from Pakistan and were members of the same mosque. The third case involved the November killing of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi, a South Asian Muslim.

Police declined to say if Friday night’s murder was the same as other deaths.

Authorities said they could not yet say whether the shootings were hate crimes until a suspect and motive are identified.

“We will hold this person or these individuals accountable,” Gov. Michelle Loujean Grisham said Sunday.