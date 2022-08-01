type here...
CANADA

Police say a man died after falling into Lake Ontario while tubing near St. Catharines.

At around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, emergency services were contacted about a missing person in the lake. (Dan Takema/CBC)

A 37-year-old Mississauga man died after falling into Lake Ontario, according to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

At around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, emergency personnel were contacted about a man who went missing in the water near Port Dalhousie in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Police say their initial investigation determined the boat was pulling a pipe when it capsized and the male rider fell into the water and did not surface.

Just after midnight on Monday, officers from the NRPS Marine/Submarine Search and Rescue Team found the body of a man near where he was last seen.

Investigators and a coroner arrived on the scene and an autopsy was scheduled.

Police say the man’s identity has not been released and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

