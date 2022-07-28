type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Police said multiple injuries were caused by fireworks during...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Police said multiple injuries were caused by fireworks during Dua Lipa’s concert in Toronto.

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Dua Lipa’s crowded crowd of fans were shocked when several unauthorized fireworks were set off at the end of her performance at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Videos taken during Lipa’s last song show several fireworks exploding on the floor next to the sound booth. The fans are seen running away as the shells exploded.

Toronto police say three people were injured in the incident. They were examined by the scene’s medics, and no one required additional medical attention.

It is not clear how the fireworks managed to get to the venue. Many concert goers have expressed concern on social media that attendees may have been seriously harmed.

“Something worse could easily have happened,” said Twitter user @yossariayv.

Others have suggested that the pre-concert security check may not have been thorough enough.

“Last night, premium gate security barely checked a single bag,” another Twitter user said. “They didn’t even look or touch me or my friends.

“They just seemed so rushed.”

Police say there is no information on suspects at this time, but they are working with security at the arena to check on video surveillance.

Lipa thanked the fans and danced when the incident happened. A video posted to Twitter shows her looking startled the moment the fireworks were set off.

The concert was part of the pop singer’s highly anticipated Future Nostalgia Tour, which was announced in 2019 to promote her self-titled album and has been repeatedly postponed due to COVID-19.



Previous articleAI predicts the shape of nearly every protein known to science
Next articleMaine truck driver takes plea deal in death of detective

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden declared that the nation was ‘on the right track’ despite a shrinking economy

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden tried to emphasize the positive on Thursday as Republicans pressed new data showing the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge: Wisconsin probe finds ‘absolutely not’ election fraud

Madison, Wis. (AP) - A Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "no evidence of election...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Heavy rains cause flooding and power outages in Appalachia

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Norman Lear turns 100, gets an ABC special celebrating his life

(CNN)Super producer Norman Lear He turned 100 on Wednesday and spent his birthday with...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Triple murder-suicide: Police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 28 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Senate campaign chairs blast Manchin’s inflation bill: ‘It’s all lies’

closer Video White House 'recognizes' inflationary pain of Americans Axios Senior Political...
Read more

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden declared that the nation was ‘on the right track’ despite a shrinking economy

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden tried to emphasize the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge: Wisconsin probe finds ‘absolutely not’ election fraud

Madison, Wis. (AP) - A Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News