Police: Man kills himself after crashing into US Capitol barrier

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing a gunshot into the air before shooting himself, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set up at East Capitol Street NE and 2nd Street SE in Washington.

It comes as law enforcement officials across the country face growing threats, and federal officials have warned of the potential for violent attacks on government buildings in the days following the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Estate In Florida.

The attack is reminiscent of an incident in which a man drove a vehicle into two Capital Police officers At a checkpoint in April 2021, an 18-year veteran of the force died. Many on Capitol Hill were on edge after supporters of the then-president stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Authorities said the man, whose identity has not been released, crashed into a barricade and was getting out of the car before the vehicle burst into flames. The man then opened fire, firing multiple shots into the air as police approached.

As officers approached, the man shot and killed himself, Capital Police said. He was later confirmed dead.

Police said “the individual does not appear to be targeting any member of Congress” and that investigators are looking into the individual’s background as they try to determine a motive. Both the House and Senate are in recess, and very few staff will be working in the Capitol complex during that time.

No other injuries were reported and police do not believe anyone returned fire, officials said.