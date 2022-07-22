type here...
CANADA Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after two...
CANADA

Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after two killed and one injured in shooting in Chilliwack

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Police released this photo of Eric John Shestalo on Thursday evening. (HIT)

Police say a suspect is at large and considered “armed and dangerous” following a shooting in Chilliwack, about an hour east of Vancouver, that left two women dead and one man wounded.

The Joint Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) named 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo as a suspect in a triple shooting at a house on the 9700 block of McNaught Road, just off Yale Road, east of downtown Chilliwack, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the public should exercise caution if Shestalo is spotted. People are being urged to call 911 and stay away from him.

Shestalo is described as:

  • Caucasian.
  • Height is five feet nine inches.
  • 176 lbs.
  • He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jacket, and a black hat with an orange border.

Police said he was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ “which appears to have a yellow front end and may have British Columbia license plate MT981W on it.”

The police said that Shestalo could be driving this jeep. (HIT)

“Officers are working to find Mr. Shestalo, as well as any witnesses to this devastating incident.” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a statement.

“We urge anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV footage to come forward and talk to police as soon as possible.”

Police said Shestalo knew the victims and it is believed the shooting was targeted.

According to them, the police officers who arrived at the scene found that all three had been shot. One woman had already been killed, another suffered life-threatening injuries, and a man received non-life-threatening injuries and was attended to by medics at the scene.

The British Columbia Emergency Medical Service (BCEHS) said its crews arrived just after 11 a.m. One person was airlifted to the hospital while another was taken by ground ambulance.

Police said the woman was airlifted to Royal Columbia Hospital, where she died.

Police tape stretched across the 9700 block of McNaught Road in Chilliwack following reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. Thursday. Chilliwack RCMP reports that the Joint Homicide Squad has taken over the investigation. (CBC News)

The Chilliwack RCMP initially asked residents to stay inside and also advised the public to avoid the area.

Cream of the Crop Kindergarten, located about a kilometer from the scene, says it placed its children on guard for about three hours, meaning they weren’t allowed to play outside.

Police said they want to hear from witnesses, those with home CCTV cameras in the area, or those who drove by from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday with a dash cam.

IHIT reported that the Coroner’s Office and a number of RCMP agencies are investigating. They announced a press conference for Friday morning.

Previous articleCaroline Kennedy says the US should be more engaged in the Pacific
Next article‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shaw to serve jail time: Top lawyer on what reality stars face behind bars

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News