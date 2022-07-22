Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after two killed and one injured in shooting in Chilliwack

Police say a suspect is at large and considered “armed and dangerous” following a shooting in Chilliwack, about an hour east of Vancouver, that left two women dead and one man wounded.

The Joint Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) named 50-year-old Eric John Shestalo as a suspect in a triple shooting at a house on the 9700 block of McNaught Road, just off Yale Road, east of downtown Chilliwack, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the public should exercise caution if Shestalo is spotted. People are being urged to call 911 and stay away from him.

Shestalo is described as:

Caucasian.

Height is five feet nine inches.

176 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jacket, and a black hat with an orange border.

Police said he was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ “which appears to have a yellow front end and may have British Columbia license plate MT981W on it.”

The police said that Shestalo could be driving this jeep. (HIT)

“Officers are working to find Mr. Shestalo, as well as any witnesses to this devastating incident.” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a statement.

“We urge anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV footage to come forward and talk to police as soon as possible.”

Police said Shestalo knew the victims and it is believed the shooting was targeted.

According to them, the police officers who arrived at the scene found that all three had been shot. One woman had already been killed, another suffered life-threatening injuries, and a man received non-life-threatening injuries and was attended to by medics at the scene.

The British Columbia Emergency Medical Service (BCEHS) said its crews arrived just after 11 a.m. One person was airlifted to the hospital while another was taken by ground ambulance.

Police said the woman was airlifted to Royal Columbia Hospital, where she died.

Police tape stretched across the 9700 block of McNaught Road in Chilliwack following reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. Thursday. Chilliwack RCMP reports that the Joint Homicide Squad has taken over the investigation. (CBC News)

The Chilliwack RCMP initially asked residents to stay inside and also advised the public to avoid the area.

Cream of the Crop Kindergarten, located about a kilometer from the scene, says it placed its children on guard for about three hours, meaning they weren’t allowed to play outside.

Police said they want to hear from witnesses, those with home CCTV cameras in the area, or those who drove by from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday with a dash cam.

IHIT reported that the Coroner’s Office and a number of RCMP agencies are investigating. They announced a press conference for Friday morning.