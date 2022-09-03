Police investigation puts fighter pilot encounters under the microscope

A police investigation into comments made at a fighter pilots’ meeting in June has shed light on a well-known but obscure military tradition that some say is another example of ingrained cultural issues in the Canadian military: call sign assignment.

Earlier this week, the commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Lieutenant General. Eric Kenny announced that he was postponing the appointment ceremony for a new commander at one of Canada’s two jet fighter bases, 3rd Wing at Bagotville, Que.

Kenny attributed the decision to an ongoing military police investigation into claims made during what he called a “call sign review board” held June 22 at another Canadian base, CF-18, 4th Wing at Cold Lake, Alta.

Many people know the call signs from the blockbuster. Best shooter films in which Tom Cruise’s character is nicknamed “Maverick”. This callsign is a reference to the character’s refusal to follow orders and play by the rules of war.

Canadian fighter pilots also use call letters. Anyone who has been to an air show in Canada and carefully looked at the Snowbird or CF-18 could see the pilot’s call sign with his real name next to the cockpit.

While call signs are not the exclusive domain of pilots, and such nicknames are also often given to weapons officers who also fly two-seat CF-18s, they are not widely used elsewhere in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The Air Force claims that call signs help fighter pilots create a sense of community and identity, as well as break down barriers between different rank levels. They also benefit communications in the air.

The assignment of call signs is “intended to boost morale,” said RCAF spokesman Col. Adam Thomson. “The call sign has a practical purpose and is used for conciseness and quick identification while removing some of the barriers to flight control that may come from rank or position.”

While call signs can crop up organically like any other moniker, advice on considering call signs, such as one under investigation, is a key way to assign them.

Despite the official sounding name, such meetings are social events at which pilots tell stories about each other.

“Call signs are usually assigned at social gatherings in places like the dining room or social area,” Thomson said in an email.

“Often these stories are about a problem, event, or success that is specific to the participant. These stories inspire a person to call sign. Potential callsigns are proposed by peers and the group votes on them.”

Former fighter pilots say events like this often involve sipping drinks and telling stories about new pilots—the funnier or awkward the better.

“And after one, two or three beers, if there was a funny story or a good one, the callsign was accepted,” said former Air Force commander and retired lieutenant general Ivan Blondin, whose callsign is Bad.

This avatar of the @RCAF_Comd Twitter account, when Ivan Blondin was in command, shows his call sign on his helmet. (Twitter account Twitter/RCAF_Comd)

Former Chief of Defense Staff and retired General Tom Lawson, alias Shadow, put it another way: “It’s a mini-roast, that’s what it is.”

Such events are usually held at the end of important training courses or exercises involving senior officers, which, according to Blonden, gives the process a “semi-formal flavor”. As for other details, both ex-pilots said they can often vary from unit to unit.

“When we talk about process, there is nothing formal, there is nothing in the books, nothing in our procedures that says it is a process as a call sign requirement,” Blonden said. “It doesn’t exist.”

The results of such gatherings are not always positive. While many callsigns are due to training errors or personal quirks, Blondin gave one extreme example of a pilot many years ago whose callsign included a crude description of a sexual encounter.

Call signs as morale

Thomson said the Air Force recently conducted a review of existing call signs to determine their suitability, “while also identifying future call signs. [be] in line with our commitment to being an inclusive organization.”

However, it is not clear to what extent this review affected the call signing process, including the conduct of review commissions, which appears to be at the heart of the ongoing Cold Lake military police investigation.

“There’s probably a lot less alcohol now than there was in the 70s and 80s, so it’s easier for everyone to stay on that side of the line,” Lawson said. “But it looks like someone in one of those reviews got uncomfortable with the comment, or the comment was made right down the line.”

Laurie Butchart, co-chair of It’s Not Just 20K, a support and advocacy group set up by victims of military sexual harassment, said it’s important for the Canadian Forces to have rituals and traditions that reinforce a sense of identity and lift spirits.

“It’s important for CAF and its members to eradicate those who are hurting or questionable and to keep those that really build morale,” she said.

Call signs reflect culture, expert says

Charlotte Duval-Lantoine of the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs, who recently released a book on military sexual harassment, said the current situation should start a discussion about how Canadian fighter pilots are assigned call signs and how it can be done better.

“Call signs and the way they are assigned can tell a lot about the culture of a unit,” she said. “And as with any culture, this can be taken too far and taken the form of bullying and swearing, especially if the person receiving the call does not fit into the group in the same way as others.”

At the same time, Duval-Lantoine said the issue highlights some of the difficulties that the military faces in rooting out misbehavior, given the different traditions that exist in different units and in different positions in the Armed Forces.

While both Lawson and Blondin hope that callsigns will remain a constant among Canadian fighter pilots, Blondin acknowledged that there may be a need for some sort of structure or control over the control boards.

“I wouldn’t want to get rid of them,” he said. “But I think we need some formalization. In the days we’re living in now, some things are definitely unacceptable the way they are.”