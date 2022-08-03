Police investigate video of transphobic hate incident on Hamilton bus

WARNING: This story contains details that readers may find disturbing and offensive.

Hamilton police are asking witnesses to come forward after watching a video of a Hamilton man hurling transphobic and racist slurs at HSR bus passengers.

On Tuesday, police released a press release about the three-minute video after CBC Hamilton asked the police service about it a day earlier. It also states that the incident was reported by a third party from another province through an online reporting service tool.

A video posted online on Monday appeared to have been taken from an HSR bus as it approached the Lawrence Road entrance to Gage Park.

The person recording the video appears to be a 42-year-old man from Hamilton named Chris.

He regularly broadcasts live on YouTube and other social networks. There are numerous videos on his channel of him getting into violent confrontations with others around the city.

The transphobic tirade that went viral is just a snippet from a now-deleted livestream that aired on Monday.

“This breaks my heart,” said Jessica Russell, a member of the LGBT community in Hamilton. on twitter after the video was posted online on Tuesday.

Russell works with The Enchanté Network, 2SLGBTQI+’s network of organizations in Canada, and told CBC Hamilton that the network is “acutely aware of the rising tide of hate in Canada and Hamilton has unfortunately been a harbinger of what elected officials at all levels should follow and answer,” she said.

“Thriving, funded and supported 2SLGBTQI+ communities and organizations are our best response to homophobic and transphobic hate.”

CBC Hamilton has reviewed the video but is not releasing it to protect the other participants in the video, who were not identified and did not appear to have consented to the recording, from further harm.

Streamer insults and threatens riders

In the video, Chris is sitting on the HSR bus heading for the Friends Festival in Gage Park. He has also been broadcasting live at the festival for the last few days.

“I don’t know what this silly, weird transforming fool is laughing at,” Chris says, pointing to the passenger sitting in front of him.

– Does anyone love you? replies the rider, apparently defensively.

Chris is heard mocking the people he films, asking the rider what their pronouns are, and insulting the rider again.

“You dodge because no one cares about you,” the rider replies to Chris in the video.

In a live video, Chris threatens passengers on an HSR bus after throwing transphobic insults at them. (YouTube)

Chris tells the rider to “get off the bus and tell it to me” before threatening to hit the rider and making more transphobic comments.

“If you are a man, I will punch you,” he says in the video.

Chris then starts insulting another rider for the next minute or so of the video.

He then looks at the third rider, a person of color, and makes a racist comment suggesting the rider “go back to Pakistan”.

As Chris starts to get off the bus, he accuses one of the first two passengers of kicking him.

“Do it again, you bastard,” he says, raising his clenched fist to the face of one of the riders.

“I’m going to blow your fucking head off,” he says as he gets off the bus and starts walking towards Gage Park, swearing some more.

Streamer discusses ranting in separate video

In a separate live stream shortly after the incident, Chris said he ended the broadcast, made the video private, and would likely delete it, calling it “an insurance policy for himself.”

“If I keep streaming when I’m in this state, you guys just keep boosting me,” he told his small group of viewers.

Chris said it was a “rare” encounter and “not the proudest moment” but said he only made the video private so it wouldn’t be flagged by YouTube, adding that he wasn’t worried about breaking the law.

“I tried a little. I noticed that after this stream I lost two [subscribers] … that’s what it is, to all my local Hamiltonians, if you can’t handle that kind of shit, then get off this channel,” he said.

“I’m sorry if this bothers you, but if it’s any consolation, it bothers me too. I don’t like being like this… I don’t know why I got so excited,” he said.

He did not respond to emails from CBC Hamilton and did not acknowledge comments from CBC Hamilton to respond to media inquiries in one of his live chats on Monday night.

The mayor called the video “reprehensible”

The video came as Hamilton witnessed a record number of hate crimes.

In 2021, police reported 108 hate incidents (87 of which were not considered crimes), up 35% from 2020, but about the average compared to previous years.

If anyone witnessed this reprehensible incident, or knows who this person is, please call Hamilton Hate Crimes Investigator Rebecca Moran at 905-546-5511. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers

1-800-222-8477 or https://t.co/beQYFEmogx.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger also urged people to speak up

Recently released by Statistics Canada data also shows that there is a constant increase in the number of various criminal prosecutions and threatening behavior in the country. In 2017, 2,073 hate crimes were reported, and last year there were 3,360 across the country.

According to statistics, the number of reported sexual orientation-related hate crimes in Canada more than doubled between 2017 and 2021, jumping from 204 to 423 respectively.

Hamilton Police say they are urging all victims or witnesses to contact Hamilton Police Hate Crime Investigator Sergeant Rebecca Moran at 905-546-5511 or Crime Stoppers.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger also urged people to speak up, calling the incident “reprehensible.”