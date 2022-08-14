type here...
Police investigate car crash and shootout at US Capitol
Police investigate car crash and shootout at US Capitol

On Sunday, Capitol police said a man committed suicide after driving his car into a barricade and firing his gun.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images


Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Capitol police said Sunday a man killed himself after driving his car into a barricade and firing his gun.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Police are investigating an incident early Sunday morning in which a man crashed his car near the Capitol and fired multiple shots before taking his own life.

The man did not appear to be harassing members of Congress and the US Capitol Police. said in a statement. Nobody else got hurt.

The incident began around 4:00 am when a man drove his car into a barricade about one block east of the Capitol.

When he got out of the car, the car “on fire,” the police said in a statement. The man then fired several shots, apparently into the air.

“When our officers heard the sound of gunshots, they immediately reacted and approached the man as he shot himself,” Capitol police said. The agency said it “doesn’t look like” any of the officers fired their weapons.

Congress is currently in recess until the end of Labor Day.

Roads near the Capitol were blocked while law enforcement investigated.

This is breaking news. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Previous article‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ does little more than pass the time

