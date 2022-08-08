Police have shot and killed a suspect after four were injured in a nighttime machete attack on Vancouver’s Granville Street.

Vancouver police say they shot and wounded a man who allegedly stabbed four people with a machete on Saturday night in the Granville Street area.

They were called to the intersection of Granville Street and Smith Street around 10 p.m. PT Saturday after a man reportedly set fire to his bunkhouse room, police said.

According to the VPD, he attacked four people with a machete in the building.

“He set fire to his room with gasoline, went out into the lobby with a machete and basically started attacking anyone who got in his way,” said Crispin Bryce, general manager of Siesta Rooms, the rooming house above the Roxy cabaret where the incident began. .

Bryce says the man was waving a gun at the police.

The police subsequently shot and wounded the man, who was arrested. It is reported that he is in the hospital with serious injuries incompatible with life.

Bryce says the suspect was a longtime resident in his 40s.

“He was pretty quiet,” he said. “He paid the rent, kept to himself, but he had his own problems.”

Four of the victims are in the hospital with injuries that police describe as serious, life-threatening.

Bryce says the victims include a security guard, two tenants, and a visitor to the bunkhouse. The police have not confirmed their identities.

The police shot dead the only suspect in the incident and wounded him. They say he set fire to his room before slaughtering people. (Susana da Silva/CBC)

Cabaret Roxy issued a statement which stated that it had to be closed due to an incident “at a nearby business”. The police came in and out of the club with forensic equipment.

Crime tape circled the vibrant entertainment district of Granville Street for much of Saturday night as police investigated the incident. Bloodstains were visible in the nearest alley and on the sidewalk.

Bryce said the attack made some residents and staff wary, although he said safety is always an issue when operating a rooming house.

“I have never seen anything like it, at least up close and personal,” he said.

“There is an opportunity that is always in the air. Violence can happen at any time, but you just have to get used to it.”

The VPD says the Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident. In addition, the Office of Independent Investigations conducts a parallel investigation of incidents involving the police that caused serious injury or death.

Mayor made a statement

On Sunday evening, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart sent out a statement thanking Vancouver fire and police officers for their quick response and expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

He urged the provincial government to do more to address the problem of multiple offenders and to “respond to the urgent need for additional mental health services.”

“Gaps in our mental health and criminal justice system are failing not only our public, but also our first responders and partners in law enforcement,” Stewart said.