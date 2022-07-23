New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Mississippi police have charged a 22-year-old man with murder in the July 8 disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee, who was last seen three weeks ago.

Oxford Police have identified the suspect as Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. of Granada. The bond had not yet been set at the time of the announcement.

Police said they had not recovered Lee’s body and did not share additional details. A spokesman said more information would be provided at a later date.

Lee, 20, was last seen leaving a Campus Walk apartment in Ole Miss around 6 a.m. on July 8, according to the Oxford Police Department. and gray slippers.

University of Mississippi student Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee has been missing for a week now as his father appeals for tips

Police said a tow company removed Lee’s car from an apartment complex near Molly Barr Trails in Oxford, Mississippi, about 2.5 miles from campus later that day. Police seized it at the tow yard and brought it to the state crime lab for processing.

Lee’s father shared an emotional video last week urging anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts to come forward.

“I’m asking if anyone knows anything or sees anything, please come forward,” Lee’s father said in the 2-minute video shared by Oxford police. “Call, contact law enforcement, tell them what you know. It’s my plea that you help find my son.”

They described Lee as a hard worker who wanted to help others. He said Lee is “working on an effort to provide infant formula to children who currently do not have access to it.”