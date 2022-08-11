New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Atlanta police have a “person of interest” after a man was killed at his own birthday party.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at an Airbnb on the city’s southeast side, police said Fox 5 Atlanta. The victim has only been described as a male in his 20s.

Police say the fight broke out around 11:45 p.m. when there was no large party. Before leaving the house, a fight started in the house. The victim was shot once and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Few details are being released at this time and police cannot say where the victim was shot in the body. A Fox 5 Atlanta reporter tells Fox News that several loved ones were seen at the scene, clearly upset about what happened.

Atlanta police release images of person of interest after park shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

Click here to get the Fox News app

No formal arrests have been made. Police are investigating what led to the fatal shooting.