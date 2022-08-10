New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

WASHINGTON, DC – Law enforcement officers are leaving their jobs “at a rate we’ve never seen before,” with some departments down by hundreds of members compared to the same time last year, a handful of the nation’s top police officials said.

Patrick Yoss, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), sounded the alarm Tuesday during the third annual Faith and Blue conference in Washington, DC, when he told about 100 law enforcement officers, community leaders and reporters: “I want to signal a crisis. .”

“We see law enforcement officers leaving our businesses at a rate we’ve never seen before,” Yoss told the crowd. “Our profession depends on the best and brightest stepping up and taking this job. And because of the actions and the turmoil of the last two years, there is a manpower crisis right now.”

Top representatives from 19 local, state and federal police agencies — along with US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — convened Tuesday to announce plans for the 2022 National Faith and Blue Weekend, scheduled for Oct. 7 through Oct. 10. Faith promotes conversation and communication between groups, law enforcement agencies and communities, and in doing so has gained the support of some of the biggest names in law enforcement.

When asked about retention and recruitment on Tuesday, the event’s lead organizer and Movement Forward CEO Rev. Markel Hutchins said law enforcement agencies “will not be able to recruit or retain or attract new talent if police officers continue to operate under the conditions they are currently operating in.”

“The stress and anxiety we’ve seen is driving law enforcement professionals away,” he added. “There’s no way to reduce crime and there’s no way to attract new talent to law enforcement if we don’t change the conversation and refocus the conversation away from the issues that divide us.”

According to statistics provided by the FOP earlier this month, more than 210 police and law enforcement officers have been shot in the line of duty this year through July 31 — a 14% increase over the same time last year.

Duty officer fatalities increased by 55% from 2020 to 2021, with the majority COVID-19 – related illnesses, according to statistics from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. And data released last week by the Major Sights Chiefs Association shows murder in 50% growth in major cities since 2019.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been through a very difficult time in American history in the last two years. America’s law enforcement has been demonized by many. This has created a rift in this country and a loss of faith in the institution and the legal profession. Enforcement,” Yoss added to the crowd. “And we’re paying for it. We’re paying for it with more crime in our communities. And we’re also paying in law enforcement.”

Washington, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) chief Robert Conti estimated to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that his office has 300 fewer officers than when he started the post in 2021.

“That’s critical to our police department,” Conti said.

An MPD spokeswoman said the department is authorized a police force of 4,000 sworn members for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. As of Tuesday, the department has employed 3,472 sworn members. As of January 1, 2022, there were 3,535 uniformed MDP personnel on staff. MPD has recruited 3,569 sworn members as of Jan. 1, 2021, the spokesperson said.

Conti, speaking as a member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, said the need for more staffing and employee retention has had a “huge impact.”

“In terms of police officers who work every day when they’re overworked because we’re understaffed, that affects decision-making, that affects police officer community interactions, and that affects a lot of things,” Conti added.

Earlier this week, the New York Post reported that 2,465 New York Police Department officers have submitted their paperwork to leave the agency in 2022, with 71% doing so before they are eligible for their full pensions. The 2022 figure is a 42% increase from the 1,731 officers who quit at the same time in 2021. The report states.

“There is no reason why our profession is struggling with recruitment and retention right now,” said Steven Castivens, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Probably 35 years ago at one of my former agencies when we advertised for a law enforcement open position, we would get eight to 800 to 1,000 applicants. Today we have 50,” said Castevens, who also serves as chief of the Buffalo Grove Police Department. in Illinois. Now, this didn’t happen overnight. There are many reasons.”

Sheriff Dennis Lema, president of the US Major County Sheriff’s Office, called the issue “one of the most significant challenges facing us right now.”

“As basic as you can put it, people are drawn to this profession because they have a heart to serve and they want love and appreciation from the recipients of that service,” Lema said. “And when there’s a false narrative — in many cases, a radical narrative that wants to defund the police or allow cities across the country to descend into total chaos — your good, quality police officers will find a different way to serve. They’ll go to the military. They’ll serve in the church. They’ll be firefighters. will serve in the department. They will find another calling.”

That said, he added that police and law enforcement are the “strongest advocates.” “Now their position is changing, as they have seen a rise in violent crime in America’s major cities.”

“I I went to a large group of sheriffs around the country and I asked … ‘By show of hands, how many of you are encouraging your sons, daughters, grandchildren to get into this profession?’ And there weren’t enough hands in the room,” Lemma added. “We can do better, and I think efforts like this start to take us down that path.”

