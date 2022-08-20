Police Detain Catholic Bishop After Raiding Diocese in Nicaragua

(CNN) Nicaraguan police detained a bishop and seven other priests and seminarians on Friday after a 16-day standoff. In stress escalation between the country’s government and the Catholic Church.

Police entered the headquarters of the Matagalpa diocese and arrested Bishop Rolando Alvarez and others, authorities said in a statement released on social media.

The statement did not give a reason for the arrests, but said they were part of an investigation into “destabilizing and provocative” activities in the country on August 5. A police statement later said all had been taken to the capital, Managua, for “legal interrogation”.

Hours later, Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo claimed in a speech that police were restoring order in Matagalpa and that Bishop’s arrest was “necessary”. The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights meanwhile condemned the arrests and called for the “immediate release” of those arrested.

Nicaragua’s authoritarian government, led by Presidents Daniel Ortega and Murillo, has tightened its grip on the country since mass anti-government protests in 2018 — a turbulent period in which protesters and their families frequently sought refuge from attacks by supporters. – Government troops in churches and cathedrals in the country.

