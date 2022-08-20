Police Detain Catholic Bishop After Raiding Diocese in Nicaragua

(CNN)Nicaraguan police detained a bishop and seven other priests and seminarians on Friday after a 16-day standoff. In stress escalation between the country’s government and the Catholic Church.
Police entered the headquarters of the Matagalpa diocese and arrested Bishop Rolando Alvarez and others, authorities said in a statement released on social media.
The statement did not give a reason for the arrests, but said they were part of an investigation into “destabilizing and provocative” activities in the country on August 5. A police statement later said all had been taken to the capital, Managua, for “legal interrogation”.
Hours later, Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo claimed in a speech that police were restoring order in Matagalpa and that Bishop’s arrest was “necessary”. The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights meanwhile condemned the arrests and called for the “immediate release” of those arrested.
Nicaragua’s authoritarian government, led by Presidents Daniel Ortega and Murillo, has tightened its grip on the country since mass anti-government protests in 2018 — a turbulent period in which protesters and their families frequently sought refuge from attacks by supporters. – Government troops in churches and cathedrals in the country.
The bishops of the Episcopal Conference at the time participated as mediators for the national dialogue, convening the various social sectors with the government in an effort to find a peaceful solution to the political conflict.
Ortega, 76, Claimed fifth term as President Last November. In the run-up to the vote, his government began using sweeping national security laws to jail opposition presidential candidates, opposition leaders, journalists, human rights activists and others ahead of the vote. According to a press advocacy group, since that year, the country has “practically no independent media.” Reporters Without Borders.
As of mid-June, more than 190 non-governmental organizations have been shut down under another law that deems any organization that receives international funding to be a “foreign agent.”
Police began investigating the diocese after Alvarez objected to the shutdown of Catholic radio stations in the area. During his tribute and on his social media accounts, he called for prayer and dialogue in the country and said he did not know why he was being investigated.
According to a police statement, Bishop Alvarez is now being held in custody in Managua and other religious figures have been taken to the city’s Directorate of Judicial Assistance.
Police also said Managua Archbishop Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes was allowed to visit Alvarez “and spoke extensively.”
The Archdiocese of Managua did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
The Holy See has previously expressed concern over the situation in the Central American nation. At a special session of the OAS on August 11 focusing on the situation in Nicaragua, the Vatican’s Permanent Observer Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano urged the country’s parties to “find ways of understanding based on respect and mutual trust to find common goodness and peace.”