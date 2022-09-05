Police confirm that the manhunt for James Smith, suspected of being Miles Sanderson’s Cree, began in May.

WARNING: This story contains embarrassing details.

Saskatoon police confirm they have been looking for Miles Sanderson, suspected of being a Cree, since May.

It was then that the 30-year-old stopped seeing his parole officer and was classified as “illegally at large.”

Sanderson was serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault, robbery, disorderly conduct, and making threats. He got parole and then disappeared.

Police in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are still looking for Miles and Damien Sanderson, 31, who are the focus of dangerous individuals in all three provinces after a series of fatal stabbings, according to a Regina police update Monday morning.

In an update posted to Twitter at 7:36 a.m. CST on Monday, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said two suspects are still at large despite “constant, relentless efforts throughout the night” by Regina police and officers RCMP for their detention.

Monday, September 5, morning update. Two suspects still at large despite overnight efforts @reginapolice and @RCMPSK. If anyone has information to help locate and safely arrest Miles and Damien Sanderson, we urge you to call the police. pic.twitter.com/9DCJqo1Vj6 –@evanjbray

The RCMP confirmed at a press conference on Sunday afternoon that 10 people were killed, 15 more were hospitalized as a result of a series of stabbings at 13 different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

The two communities are within 60 kilometers of Prince Albert and about 20 kilometers apart.

“At this stage of our investigation, we believe that some of the victims were targeted by the suspect and others were randomly attacked,” Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said at a press conference.

WATCH | RCMP provides update on 2 suspects at stabbing center, dangerous persons report:

Sask. RCMP says at least 10 people died as a result of stab wounds, two suspects at large Duration 8:34 The Saskatchewan RCMP says they are looking for two men suspected of stabbing several people in the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. Ten people have died and at least 15 have been hospitalized, according to police.

Police say there is no sign that the two men have left the province.

The Saskatchewan RCMP is expected to submit a written statement updating the results of their investigation at 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday.

The relationship between the suspects is unclear.

A crime-fighting support team from the eastern and western districts of Manitoba has been sent to assist with numerous investigations, with the possibility of sending additional officers to Saskatchewan if required, the spokesman said.

Alberta Police Services are also assisting in the search for the two suspects.

Sask. On Sunday, the RCMP issued a provincial warning that was later extended to Alberta and Manitoba following stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. (CBC Graphics)

Damien Sanderson is described as five foot seven inches tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Miles Sanderson is described as being six feet and one inch tall and 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP says the relationship between Damien and Miles Sanderson is unclear.

The two men were last seen in Regina at around 11:20 a.m. CST Sunday, police said, and were believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI, though they may have changed their vehicle since then. .

The RCMP is looking for Damien Sanderson (left) and Miles Sanderson. Damien is described as being five foot seven, about 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Miles is six foot one, weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP)

The Federation of Sovereign First Nations (FSIN), representing 74 First Nations communities in Saskatchewan, including the James Smith Cree Nation, joined the chorus of people expressing their condolences to the James Smith Cree Nation following “untold violence that took the lives of innocent people.” .”

“This is the disruption we face when harmful illegal drugs infiltrate our communities, and we demand that all authorities follow the guidance of leaders and councils and their members to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said the head of the FSIN. Bobby Cameron. in a statement late Sunday night.

The Federal Penitentiary Service also said it is in contact with the federal government, which has pledged to support communities.

The James Smith Cree Nation asked for privacy.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Mo and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those who offered condolences on Sunday to the victims of the stab wounds.

The Saskatchewan government said in a statement late Sunday evening that it had activated the provincial command and rolled out services to those affected in the community.

He also added 16 provincial security officers to other law enforcement resources.

Support is available to anyone affected by the latest reports. The Hope for Wellness Hotline offers immediate help to people across Canada.

Mental health counseling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.