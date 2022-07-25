New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Law enforcement officers with the Orlando Police Department said they found a parking garage at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk late Saturday with “several young men” fighting.

Police assured residents and park-goers that there was no gun violence during the altercation as bystanders were escorted out of the premises.

“Our officers responded to a parking garage in the 6000 block of Universal Blvd. in reference to a fight between several juveniles. Out of an abundance of caution, our officers are evacuating the premises to ensure everyone is safe. No shots fired & no injuries,” the police department tweeted.

Earlier in the day, there was a false alarm at a Florida mall in Orlando, when shoppers heard loud noises and ran for cover, which turned out not to be gunshots, but fireworks, local Fox 35 reported.

CityWalk is a massive shopping and dining hub located between Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks. Police tweeted instructions for those who left behind personal belongings during the evacuation. Those still on property were told they could retrieve their belongings from the guest services area, while those who had already left could call the next day.

Police finally gave the all-clear at 1:12 a.m. Sunday, tweeting again that there were no shots fired or injuries, and no weapons were found at the scene.

“Thank you for your patience as our officers worked to keep everyone safe and conducted the investigation,” police said.

According to Fox 35, The police did not make any arrests in connection with the fight.

The weekend fight comes days after another brawl at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park in Orlando. A dispute between two families over a man’s place in the row turns violent as fists fly in Fantasyland.

That fight resulted in one man being hospitalized and three arrests for misdemeanor battery.