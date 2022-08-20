New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with failure to maintain his lane of travel and driving under the influence early Friday morning.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and released on bond.

On Friday, the Norcross Police Department released body camera footage of the arrest, in which Ozuna was pulled over for speeding and failing to maintain his lane.

Braves Marcell Ozuna expressed disappointment after Dewey’s arrest

In the video, Ozuna will be Heard the officer “Ozuna from the Braves,” he said as he handed the officer his driver’s license and MLB ID card.

After exiting his vehicle, Ozuna told the officer he was fine driving and was celebrating after the Braves won the game.

After initially telling the officer he hadn’t been drinking, Ozuna admitted he had “three, four” beers and thought it was better to drive because he went to a party.

Ozuna refused a breathalyzer test and was handcuffed.

On Friday, Ozuna was not in the lineup for the Braves against the Houston Astros and spoke to reporters briefly before the game, taking no questions.

Astros’ Yordon Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath against Braves; ‘Fireworks make it worse’

“I let my team down,” he said. “I’ve let my family down. I have nothing more to say. It’s a legal matter.”

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves and is hitting .214 with 46 RBIs and 20 home runs in 107 games.

“The Atlanta Braves learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts surrounding the incident,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization takes these matters very seriously and (we) are disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

This is the second time in the last 15 months that Ozuna has been in trouble with the law. Ozuna was charged with battery and aggravated assault by strangulation in May 2021 after police officials said they saw him choke his wife. Those charges were later reduced to domestic violence.

Ozuna was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, take an anger management course and complete a 24-week domestic violence intervention program.

He returned to the Braves in March after being laid off Administrative leave by Major League Baseball and was preemptively suspended 20 games in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report