Body camera footage shows a Las Vegas Police Department officer pulling ex-NFL running back Marshawn Lynch from his car after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lynch can be heard asking the police, “What’s the problem?” He also said “everything is understood” but did not get out of the car after the officers’ requests.

The officer who released the footage said if Lynch didn’t get out of his car, he would be charged with obstructing an investigation. Moments later, another officer pulled him out of the car. He was handcuffed and told he was actually arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The video shows Lynch dozing at the wheel, smelling of alcohol and what authorities said was “that. There was also a driver’s side tire in the front of the car.

Officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue and “determined Lynch to be impaired and placed him under arrest.” Las Vegas Police Department .

Lynch’s bail was set at $3,381. USA Today reported, citing prison records. He was charged with refusing/yielding, failure to drive in travel lane and the vehicle he was driving was unregistered, police said.

Lynch was also arrested for DUI in Oakland, California in 2012. He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 7.